Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 4.98 Crore

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition |

Land Rover has launched the exclusive Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition in India, with a price tag of Rs 4.98 crore (ex-showroom) and only 12 units available. This special edition is designed by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations and honors the Ranthambore National Park, blending luxury with strong off-road performance.

Read Also Land Rover Unveils Defender OCTA: The Most Powerful and Capable 4x4 Yet

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition features a striking deep black color with a shimmering red effect on the outside, while the interior showcases a mix of Caraway and Perlino semi-aniline leather. It also includes the SV Signature Suite, a four-seat layout that offers advanced technology and high-quality craftsmanship. Additionally, a part of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India, supporting conservation efforts.

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition |

The new Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is equipped with a powerful 3.0-litre petrol engine that produces 394bhp and 550Nm of torque, ensuring strong performance on and off the road. This six-cylinder turbocharged engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, offering smooth gear shifts and responsive driving. The four-wheel-drive system enhances its capability, making it suitable for various terrains.

Read Also Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two: All You Need to Know

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition |

Additionally, the Range Rover Autobiography edition, which is priced at Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom), also features the same 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering a luxurious driving experience with top-notch power and performance.

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition |

The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is loaded with advanced features that enhance both luxury and technology. It includes a 13.1-inch floating touchscreen for infotainment and a 13.7-inch digital display for the instrument panel, making information easy to read and access.

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition |

The vehicle is fitted with digital LED headlights featuring daytime running lights for better visibility on the road. Rear passengers can enjoy entertainment on 11.4-inch touchscreens, along with an 8-inch touchscreen controller for managing settings. For a premium audio experience, the SUV has a powerful 35-speaker, 1,600W Meridian Signature Sound System with active noise cancellation. Additional amenities like cabin air purification and a 3D surround camera system further enhance the driving experience, making it both comfortable and high-tech.

Read Also Land Rover Defender Receives Refresh with New Powertrains and Seating Choices

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition |

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition is the ultimate expression of Range Rover that is tailored for our discerning clients. This curated edition illustrates the refinement and customization opportunities provided by SV Bespoke, while the limited production numbers guarantee the exclusivity that our clients expect from the Range Rover brand for such a collector's edition.”