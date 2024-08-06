Tata Motors to Launch Charging Point Aggregator App on August 7

Tata Curvv Electric |

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch a new ‘Charge Point Aggregator’ app alongside the Curvv EV on August 7. This app will help EV owners easily find and access charging stations across the country. With over 13,000 charging points nationwide, the app aims to reduce range anxiety by providing a single platform to locate available charging stations. This move is expected to make journey planning easier and more stress-free for EV owners.

The Tata Motors Connected Car app offers extensive integration with over 15 charge point operators across India. It provides real-time updates on charger status, seamless navigation to charger locations, and integration with Tata EV data for trip planning based on vehicle range and charger usage. Additionally, the app includes ratings of charge points from other Tata.ev owners, enhancing the overall user experience and reliability.

The Tata Curvv is set to debut in India on August 7. Tata Curvv will initially launch as an electric vehicle, aligning with Tata Motors' robust multi-powertrain approach. The ICE version of the Curvv will be introduced shortly thereafter.

The Curvv aims to make a strong impression in the electric vehicle market, white its ICE version will target the mid-size SUV segment, competing with models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos. Pricing details for the Tata Curvv EV will be revealed on its launch date.

The specifications for the Tata Curvv EV have not yet been disclosed, but the electric SUV is expected to offer a range between 450 km and 500 km. Tata Motors plans to offer the Curvv in variety of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, and electric options to cater diverse customer needs. The ICE version is expected to feature Tata’s new 125bhp. 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine from the Nexon. Additionally, a CNG variant is anticipated to be introduced later.