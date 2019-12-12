Tata Motors launches Prima, Ultra trucks in Kuwait

New Delhi: Homegrown automobiles major Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched its new-generation range of Prima and Ultra trucks in Kuwait.

The launch of the new products comes in line with the successful delivery by Tata Motors for orders from waste management and cleaning companies operating for the Kuwait Municipality, the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors had bagged contracts that included use of its new-generation Prima and Ultra trucks for municipality's cleaning projects for the next 5 years.

Tata Motors Head (International Business and Commercial Vehicles) Rudrarup Maitra said, "With our new range of future-ready products, we will continue to play an active role in the commercial vehicles industry and work closely with our customers here (Kuwait) to develop and bring world-class products and solutions catering to varied needs of the country." Tata Motors had emerged as the single-largest original equipment manufacturer to supply trucks spanning heavy, medium and light categories for various applications for usage by the cleaning companies in the Kuwait municipality.

Maitra further said, "The recent order is reflective of our commitment to be an integral participant in the international landscape as well. The vehicles will help boost brand visibility for Tata Motors." He said the company is confident that through its partnership with Al Zayani Company, it will be successful in establishing a long-term relationship with its customers.

Al Zayani Group Managing Director Nail Alzayani said the new next-generation range of commercial vehicles by Tata Motors -- Prima and Ultra brands -- are shaped by technology, and is in every sense, giving Gulf Cooperation Council customers competitive business advantages.