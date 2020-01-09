Tata Altroz expected prices: Will it undercut Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20?

Tata Motors is set to launch the Altroz on January 22 while bookings have already started across multiple platforms for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It is expected to be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh.

If you want to add it to your garage, you’ll have to pick one of these BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol that delivers 86PS and 113Nm or the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel that produces 90PS and 200Nm. Both these engines are mated to a 5-speed manual as standard but dual-clutch transmission and turbocharged petrol are on the cards for the future.