Royal Enfield’s First Electric Bike, Flying Flea C6, to Hit Markets in 2026

Royal Enfield has officially entered the electric vehicle market with the announcement of its all-new electric brand, Flying Flea, marking a major milestone in its 123-year legacy. This launch signifies Royal Enfield’s commitment to future mobility while staying true to its heritage of innovation. The Flying Flea brand aims to bring a fresh lineup of electric motorcycles designed for urban and city riding, targeting global markets with a blend of modern technology and timeless appeal.

The brand introduces two distinctive models: the classic-inspired Flying Flea C6 and the scrambler-styled Flying Flea S6. Designed for agile and stylish urban commuting, both models promise a seamless connected experience while capturing Royal Enfield’s iconic style. The fully electric Flying Flea C6, crafted for accessible and exciting city+ mobility, is scheduled for a retail launch in Spring 2026.

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 combines vintage charm with cutting-edge electric technology, standing out with its girder-style front fork—a classic suspension choice reminiscent of the 1930s and 40s. The C6 features a sleek forged aluminum frame and a ribbed magnesium battery, along with a single-seat design that enhances its slim, agile profile. Its retro-inspired round headlights, tail lights, and indicators are matched by a TFT touchscreen display for a modern twist.

Riding on sturdy 10-spoke alloy wheels, the C6 is driven by a mid-mounted permanent magnet motor and belt drive. While technical specifics remain under wraps, Royal Enfield has confirmed key features like smartphone connectivity, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, and five riding modes, including Reverse, City, and Performance, catering to a versatile urban riding experience.

Announcing the creation of the brand and showcasing of its first two models at the global launch event in Milan ahead of EICMA, B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield added: “It is an especially exciting moment for us, as we present the new Flying Flea brand at EICMA. This represents a completely new chapter for Royal Enfield, inspired by our legacy, driven by our vision for the future and an outcome of REBALANCE, our approach to business. Flying Flea combines distinctive style, city-focussed practicality, and cutting-edge technology. This is the start of a fresh, sustainable ride for us, and offers the world an elegant, effective and sustainable everyday transportation.”

Speaking specifically about the brand launch and models unveiled at the launch event, Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer of Electric Vehicles for Royal Enfield said: “Flying Flea is not just a new division but a completely fresh start in every respect; when we say this is a city+ platform, this is to say Flying Flea allows riders to break free to and from the city with a truly moving and visceral riding experience. This is much more than a new brand from Royal Enfield - this is a whole new approach from the brand. We have worked tirelessly to assemble a world-class team and culture, invested in a groundbreaking infrastructure, class-leading technology and have formed both the brand and products from a blank sheet of paper. With no carryover, no crossover and no cutting of corners the end result is products unlike any other in the market. These products not only offer a sophisticated mix between authentic design and cutting-edge technology, but are purpose-built for a whole new space. Flying Flea is for those who will not accept compromises in design and functionality, who seek technology that heightens their experiences and value ease of operation, ownership and, above all, enjoyment.”