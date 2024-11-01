Royal Enfield Sales Hit Record High: 1,10,574 Units Sold in October 2024

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

In October 2024, Royal Enfield set a record with its highest-ever monthly sales, reaching 1,10,574 units, marking a 31% increase compared to the 84,435 units sold during the same month last year. Exports also saw a significant boost, with 8,688 motorcycles shipped internationally, more than double the 3,477 units exported in October 2023.

Read Also Royal Enfield Introduces Bear 650: Highlights Showa USD Forks and TFT Instrument Cluster

Domestic sales rose to 1,01,886 units, marking a 26% increase, while exports surged by 150% to 8,688 units, up from 3,477 in October 2023. Year-to-date sales figures also showed steady growth, with 5,65,353 units sold so far in the 2024-25 fiscal, a 4% rise compared to 5,41,421 units in the previous period. This substantial growth underscores Royal Enfield's strengthening foothold both in the domestic and international markets.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 |

Read Also New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Interceptor 650 Spotted on Test Rides

Speaking about the performance for the month of October 2024, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “The month of October has been truly remarkable for Royal Enfield, we have broken records with a whopping 1,00,000+ sales in a single month! This is our biggest and milestone festive season sale and surpasses all our previous sales performance records. Last month we announced our debut in Bangladesh market and the response from the riding community has been incredible. All our new and existing motorcycles have continued to perform well and we are confident that with our upcoming launches we will be able to sustain this growth momentum. As we soon unfold our next chapter of sustainable mobility, we are excited to shape the future of motorcycling while remaining committed to delivering the essence of pure riding experiences.”

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

Royal Enfield has marked a new milestone by establishing its first manufacturing facility and flagship showroom in Bangladesh, in collaboration with IFAD Motors. Located in Cumilla District, the new Category 2 facility is designed to strengthen Royal Enfield’s footprint in the SAARC region, with a production capacity of 30,000 units per year. The plant will assemble four models—Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Classic 350, and Bullet 350—specifically adapted for Bangladeshi customers. This strategic move aims to support local production and expand Royal Enfield’s presence in Bangladesh's growing motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 |

Royal Enfield has introduced the Bear 650, a scrambler crafted specifically for off-road adventure and rugged terrain. This new model, based on the popular 650cc platform shared with the Interceptor 650, combines the same engine and chassis with enhancements to its suspension and wheels for improved performance on challenging trails. With design elements inspired by scramblers of the 1960s, the Bear 650 showcases a minimalistic yet sturdy aesthetic, ideal for desert paths and rugged landscapes. More details, including pricing, will be unveiled at the EICMA event on November 5, 2024.