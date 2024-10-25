New Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Interceptor 650 Spotted on Test Rides

Royal Enfield Updated Hunter 350 and Interceptor 650 -Spy Image | Picture Courtesy - Overdrive

Royal Enfield is poised to launch a new range of motorcycles in the coming months, including updated versions of its existing models. Among these are the Hunter 350 and the Interceptor 650, both of which have recently been spotted during test runs. The Classic 650, featuring a retro aesthetic similar to the Classic 350, is also set to join the 650cc lineup, sharing its foundation with other models in the range.

This new model aims to provide a comfortable ride with upright handlebars and mid-set footpegs. Additionally, the upcoming Interceptor Bear 650 scrambler will also be powered by Royal Enfield’s 648cc parallel-twin engine, making it the fifth model in this engine family. With the Interceptor 650 having been on sale since 2018, an update is highly anticipated, with expectations for its debut next year.

Spy images of the 2025 Interceptor 650 highlight both familiar and updated features. The bike maintains a round LED headlamp, a single-piece seat, and a tubular grab rail, while introducing a new teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a circular LED taillamp. Its LED turn indicators closely resemble those of the Hunter 350. In a similar vein, the latest Hunter 350 spy shots showcase new rear shocks and the iconic LED headlamp design that is characteristic of Royal Enfield models.

On the chassis front, the updated Interceptor 650 seems to stick with its predecessor's cradle frame, but enhancements include a larger telescopic fork at the front and preload-adjustable twin shocks at the rear for improved handling. The motorcycle also features dual front discs with axially mounted brake calipers, a shift from the previous single-disc configuration. Additional updates include new exhausts and alloy wheels equipped with tubeless tyres, signaling Royal Enfield's commitment to enhancing both performance and rider experience.

The current pricing for the Interceptor 650 in Chennai ranges from Rs 3.03 lakh to Rs 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a premium option within Royal Enfield’s lineup. In contrast, the Hunter 350 offers a more accessible price point, with its range between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). These price variations reflect the different segments that these models cater to, with the Interceptor 650 targeting riders seeking a higher-performance motorcycle, while the Hunter 350 appeals to those looking for a stylish and affordable option.