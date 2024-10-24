Royal Enfield Electric Bike Seen on Test Runs Before November 4 Official Reveal

Royal Enfield Electric Bike Teaser |

The Royal Enfield electric bike, rumored to be called the Flying Flea, has been spotted in Europe ahead of its launch on November 4. This test unit appears nearly production-ready, showcasing several key design features.

In contrast to the sleek and aggressive styling of many current electric motorcycles, Royal Enfield opts for a neo-retro aesthetic, staying true to its classic roots. This approach aims to attract both existing fans of the brand and potential new riders as the company enters the electric motorcycle market.

The Royal Enfield electric bike, which is expected to debut soon, showcases several features reminiscent of the brand's traditional models. It boasts a classic round LED headlight and chrome mirrors, maintaining a familiar aesthetic. The bike is constructed using a significant amount of aluminum, enhancing its lightweight profile.

Royal Enfield Electric Bike - Spy Image | Picture Courtesy - motorcyclenews.com

Interestingly, the rear brake system is designed for hand operation, akin to a scooter, as suggested by the visible fluid reservoir on the left handlebar, indicating no foot-operated braking controls. While the current test unit does not include a pillion seat, it does have passenger footpegs, and design patents reveal the addition of a saree guard, suggesting it will be suitable for carrying a passenger.

Royal Enfield’s electric bike is anticipated to come equipped with a full-color TFT display, various riding modes, and traction control, akin to the Himalayan 450. There is speculation in the industry that the company may launch the EV as a limited edition to collect valuable feedback before rolling it out more broadly. Given its premium components and the high costs associated with batteries, this electric bike is expected to be Royal Enfield's most expensive model yet, with an estimated ex-showroom price of around Rs 4 lakh.