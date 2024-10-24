Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spied Testing with New Features

Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally - Spy Image | Picture Courtesy - 91Wheels

Royal Enfield is working on a rally-tuned version of the Himalayan, with the production model recently caught undergoing road tests. Earlier, a prototype was seen with rider CS Santosh, suggesting its potential use for the 2026 Dakar Rally. While that version seems designed for intense rally competition, the newly spotted test bike hints at a production variant tailored for adventure riders, offering enhanced off-road performance.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally edition was recently spotted during testing, showcasing a specialized rally kit with unique decals, cross-spoked tubeless tyres, and a sleek tail cowl. Notable additions include handguards, which are expected to come as standard equipment. The most striking feature is the upswept exhaust, likely tuned to deliver a deeper, more aggressive sound than the current version. While the test bike wore the familiar Hanle Black colour, Royal Enfield is expected to offer new colour schemes exclusively for the Rally model to enhance its appeal.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally is expected to come with fully adjustable suspension, featuring upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock to offer improved travel and off-road capability. Dual disc brakes with dual-channel ABS will handle braking duties, while dual-purpose tyres will enhance its versatility. The bike will likely use the same 452cc liquid-cooled engine as the standard Himalayan, mated to a six-speed gearbox, with possible tuning adjustments to match its rally-focused design. Though Royal Enfield has not announced a launch date, the Rally edition is anticipated to arrive sometime next year.

Royal Enfield Electric Bike Teaser |

In another news, Royal Enfield will unveil its first electric motorcycle on November 4 at the 2024 EICMA, signaling the brand’s entry into the electric vehicle space. Although official details are limited, hints from earlier patent sketches suggest the bike could feature a neo-retro design, combining classic elements with modern touches.

The sketch revealed a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and a single seat, with the addition of a saree guard hinting at a possible pillion option. A braced swingarm and girder suspension are also expected, reinforcing the bike's blend of tradition and innovation. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the debut to see how Royal Enfield brings its iconic style to the electric segment.