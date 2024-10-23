 Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Bike Launch on November 4: What We Know So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesRoyal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Bike Launch on November 4: What We Know So Far

Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Bike Launch on November 4: What We Know So Far

The sketch revealed a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and a single seat, with the addition of a saree guard hinting at a possible pillion option.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Royal Enfield Electric Bike Teaser |

Royal Enfield will unveil its first electric motorcycle on November 4 at the 2024 EICMA, signaling the brand’s entry into the electric vehicle space. Although official details are limited, hints from earlier patent sketches suggest the bike could feature a neo-retro design, combining classic elements with modern touches.

Read Also
'Royal Enfield Is Gay': Netizens React To Legendary Bikemaker's Teaser For Its New Electric Bike
article-image

The sketch revealed a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and a single seat, with the addition of a saree guard hinting at a possible pillion option. A braced swingarm and girder suspension are also expected, reinforcing the bike's blend of tradition and innovation. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the debut to see how Royal Enfield brings its iconic style to the electric segment.

Royal Enfield's upcoming electric bike, codenamed Electrik01, is expected to target urban commuters rather than long-distance riders, as typical of the brand’s touring models. A larger battery, essential for extended rides, would add significant weight and cost, making it less practical for such journeys. According to patent images, the bike’s battery pack is likely integrated within the chassis for better weight distribution. Built on the new 'L' platform, which will underpin future Royal Enfield EVs, the bike is being co-developed with Spanish electric two-wheeler maker Stark Future SL. Official details are still under wraps, keeping enthusiasts curious about what’s in store.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield | Image: Royal Enfield (Representative)

Royal Enfield’s first electric bike is expected to feature advanced tech, including a full-color TFT display, multiple riding modes, and traction control, similar to the Himalayan 450. Industry speculation suggests the company might introduce the EV as a limited edition, allowing it to gather detailed feedback before a wider launch. With premium components and the high cost of batteries, the new electric bike is likely to be the most expensive offering from Royal Enfield, with an estimated price of around Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom).

FPJ Shorts
India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years
India & Pakistan Agree To Extend Validity Of Agreement On Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor For 5 Years
SHOCKING! Old Video Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Participation In Evangelical Event Emerges After Termination Of Khar Gymkhana Membership
SHOCKING! Old Video Of Jemimah Rodrigues' Participation In Evangelical Event Emerges After Termination Of Khar Gymkhana Membership
Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area; Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Found In Burnt Condition Inside Charred Car In Nagla Nainsukh Area; Investigation Underway
Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users
Paytm Shares Rocket Up More Than 11% On NSE After NPCI Allows Onboarding Of New UPI Users
Read Also
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launches with Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Prices Begin at Rs 2.96 Lakh
article-image

In the growing Indian electric two-wheeler market, the bike will face tough competition from brands like Revolt, Tork Motors, and Ultraviolette, which have already made strides with their high-performance models.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide

Triumph Daytona 660 Now Available in India as Deliveries Start Nationwide

Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Bike Launch on November 4: What We Know So Far

Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Bike Launch on November 4: What We Know So Far

A Fusion Of Heritage & Innovation: AC Cobra GT Roadster

A Fusion Of Heritage & Innovation: AC Cobra GT Roadster

Hyundai At Dalal Street: Carmaker's Top 7 Selling Cars

Hyundai At Dalal Street: Carmaker's Top 7 Selling Cars

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 3.60 Crore