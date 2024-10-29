Royal Enfield Introduces Bear 650: Highlights Showa USD Forks and TFT Instrument Cluster

Royal Enfield Bear 650 |

Royal Enfield has unveiled the Bear 650, a new scrambler-style motorcycle set to launch at EICMA 2024 on November 5. Based on the Interceptor 650, the Bear 650 becomes the fifth addition to Royal Enfield's 650cc lineup, which also includes the Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650.

This latest model boasts several distinctive features and premium components, enhancing its appeal to riders. The Bear 650 will be offered in five color variants, with pricing anticipated to fall between Rs 3.40 and Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). As excitement builds for its official release, Royal Enfield has also shared a detailed walkaround video to highlight the motorcycle’s design and specifications.

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 showcases a range of features that enhance its scrambler character and performance. Notably, the bike has a uniquely designed seat that rises slightly at the rear, complemented by a side-mounted number board. Its off-road capabilities are bolstered by new wheel sizes and MRF Nylorex tyres, which are ideal for varied terrains.

The bike also comes with all-LED lighting for improved visibility. While it shares a fuel tank design with the Interceptor 650, the Bear 650 distinguishes itself with vibrant color options. Additional highlights include a higher ground clearance of 184mm, shorter fenders for a sportier look, and LED indicators. The model is equipped with a modern circular TFT display, bringing advanced technology to the rider's experience.

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 showcases a familiar engine shared with other models in the 650cc lineup, yet it brings notable improvements. The bike features a redesigned two-into-one exhaust system, which replaces the conventional dual pipes with a single outlet on the right side. This alteration has increased the torque output to 56.5Nm, up from 52Nm, while maintaining a peak power of 47bhp at 7,250rpm. With these enhancements, the Bear 650 promises an exciting riding experience, catering to enthusiasts looking for both power and responsiveness on the road.