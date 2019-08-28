Renault Triber launches at Rs 4.95 lakh: Variants, features and everything you need to know

Renault is offering the Triber with just one engine option - 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol motor that makes 72PS of max power and 96Nm of peak torque. It can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox which drives the front wheels. The engine currently complies with BS4 emission norms.

The biggest selling point of the Renault Triber is its modular seating. The second row can be slid quite some way forward and can also be folded in a 60:40 ratio. The third row seats can be removed individually, allowing for multiple seating configurations inside the Triber’s cabin. With its third row folded down, the Triber can take in 625 litres of cargo in the boot, which is more than what the Ertiga offers (550 litres) with its third row folded.

The Triber might fall into the section of economic offerings but it’s loaded to the brim with features. Renault is offering an 8-inch touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.