Renault Triber launches at Rs 4.95 lakh: Variants, features and everything you need to know

- The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine.
- It is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
- Offers modular seating for seven with a foldable second and third row for additional storage space.
- Gets an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
- Features a refrigerated compartment under the front armrest.
- Rivals the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo.
Having revealed the Triber back in June 2019, French carmaker Renault has gone ahead and finally launched the crossover MPV, priced between Rs 4.95 lakh and Rs 6.49 lakh, in the country. Featuring a modular seating layout, it’s a unique vehicle in its segment. Take a look at all the variants of the Triber and their prices in the table below.
Variant - Price
RXE - Rs 4.95 lakh
RXL - Rs 5.49 lakh
RXT - Rs 5.99 lakh
RXZ - Rs 6.49 lakh
Renault is offering the Triber with just one engine option - 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol motor that makes 72PS of max power and 96Nm of peak torque. It can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox which drives the front wheels. The engine currently complies with BS4 emission norms.
The biggest selling point of the Renault Triber is its modular seating. The second row can be slid quite some way forward and can also be folded in a 60:40 ratio. The third row seats can be removed individually, allowing for multiple seating configurations inside the Triber’s cabin. With its third row folded down, the Triber can take in 625 litres of cargo in the boot, which is more than what the Ertiga offers (550 litres) with its third row folded.
The Triber might fall into the section of economic offerings but it’s loaded to the brim with features. Renault is offering an 8-inch touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The driver also gets to make use of a 3.5-inch multi-info display (MID) that sits next to the tachometer in the instrument cluster. Entry into the Triber is quite easy with the smart key functionality, and instead of turning a key, you just need to push a button to start the engine.
For those who like to travel with their beverages, Renault is also offering a first-in-segment refrigerated compartment inside the front armrest and a cooled glove box too. Safety is taken care of by four airbags on the top-spec variant of the Triber. ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder and a speed alert system make up the rest of the safety net.
The Renault Triber does not have a natural rival in the market and Datsun’s GO Plus is the only car that comes close due to the fact that it too can seat seven. Putting that aside and taking the Triber’s price into account, the recently launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the Maruti Swift, Ford Figo and the Freestyle are some of the cars that will compete with the Triber for market share.
-By Dhruv
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)