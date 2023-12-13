Ready to Race: Check Out KTM's Impressive Lineup |

Get your heart racing and your adrenaline pumping as we dive into the world of KTM's impressive lineup. From the rugged off-road warriors to the sleek street machines, KTM India has established itself as a force to be reckoned with in the motorcycle industry. With the "Ready to Race" philosophy, KTM India combines power, performance, and cutting-edge technology to deliver bikes built to dominate any terrain. Whether you crave the thrill of adventures or the exhilaration of conquering the streets, KTM India has the perfect ride. So, buckle up and join us as we explore the amazing sports bikes from KTM India.

KTM RC 390 | KTM India

KTM RC 390

The KTM RC 390 is setting the benchmark with its race-derived rider aids. With its redefined firepower, you are sure to conquer every road you visit. The race-inspired ergonomics gives riders optimum control on both the street and the track. The bike is lighter, stiffer and is designed for racing. Here are the key specifications of the KTM RC 390:

Engine: Liquid Cooled, DOHC, Single Cylinder and Fuel Injection technology

Engine Displacement: 373.27cc

Cooling Technology: Liquid Cooling, curved radiator with fans for better heat management

Bike Frame: Split trellis frame (tubular) and newly engineered bolt-on subframe

Brake Technology: Disc with the radically mounted calliper in the front and d D isc with a floating calliper in the rear

Fuel tank capacity: 13.7 litres

Kerb weight: 172 kg

Power and Torque: 32 kW at 9000 rpm (power) and 37 Nm at 7000 rpm (torque)

Instrument cluster type: TFT multifunction display

Colours Available: KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Electronic Orange

These were the key specifications of the KTM RC 390. The ex-showroom KTM price is INR 3,18,173. You will be getting a new-generation chassis, unmatched stability, revised engine mapping, improved torque figures, and hard-hitting power delivery.

KTM RC 200 | KTM India



KTM RC 200

The KTM RC 200 is one of the best sports bikes in India that is dominating the Indian market. It is a more practical and versatile bike that riders can rely upon. Here are the key specifications of KTM RC 200:

Engine: Single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC

Engine displacement: 199.5cc

Bike frame: Split-trellis frame and newly engineered bolt-on subframe

Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.7 litres

Brake Technology: Radially mounted calliper in the front and floating calliper in the rear

Kerb Weight: 160 kg

Rider Aids: Supermoto ABS

Instrument Cluster Type: New LCD Dash Display

Headlight: LED headlamp

Ground Clearance: 156 mm

Apart from these key specifications, what makes the KTM RC 200 one of the best sports bikes in the market is that the bike is designed to give optimum rider control. For instance, the handlebars are adjustable with risers, the seats are designed to focus on active riding dynamics with non-slip surfaces, and there is more knee area for free rider movement near the fuel tank. Furthermore, the ex-showroom KTM price is INR 2,17,696, which makes it fall under the budget.

KTM RC 125 | KTM India

KTM RC 125

KTM RC 125 emerged as a winner when it was launched because of its best-in-class specifications. The sports bike is a delight for riders because of its race-inspired ergonomics and engine. The revised engine mapping, hard hitting power delivery, super slick throttle response, completely redesigned bodywork, and high-performance aerodynamics are a few reasons why KTM RC 125 is popular among riders. Here are the key specifications of the stylish bike from KTM India:

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled

Engine Displacement: 124.7cc

Fuel Injection: Bosch Electronic Fuel Injection

Cooling: Liquid cooling. Curved radiator with fans for better heat management

Suspension: WP APEX USD forks in the front and WP APEX Monoshock in the rear

Bike Frame and Subframe: Split-trellis frame (Tubular) and newly engineered bolt on subframe

Fuel Tank Capacity: 13.7 litres

Kerb Weight: 160 Kg

Rider Aids: ABS

Headlight: Halogen headlamps with LED pilot lamps

Instrument Cluster Type: New LCD Dash Display

Colours Available: Silver and Black

With such amazing features, getting your hands on KTM RC 125 is the right decision. The ex-showroom KTM price stands at INR 1,89,542. If you are looking for a city bike that can let you dominate roads and the racetrack, then the KTM RC 125 will not disappoint you.

Conclusion

The popularity of these sports bikes as mentioned earlier from KTM India is a testament to the brand’s legacy and its focus on providing advanced technology to the riders. Apart from these three bikes, you can check out more KTM bikes by visiting their official website or by visiting your nearest dealership. Book a test ride, check which one suits your personality and preferences more, and bring it home today!