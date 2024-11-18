New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11

Toyota Camry |

Toyota is gearing up to introduce the ninth-generation Camry Hybrid in India on December 11, 2024. The new model, which debuted globally last year and was recently showcased in Southeast Asia, brings significant upgrades in design, features, and technology. Locally assembled in India, the 2025 Camry will offer a hybrid powertrain known for its efficiency.

Available internationally in nine striking colors, it aims to appeal to a wide range of buyers. While the Camry currently has no direct competitors in India, the upcoming Skoda Superb could emerge as a potential rival in the premium sedan segment.

The latest Toyota Camry features a striking new design that sets a fresh tone for the sedan. Up front, it comes with a redesigned grille, sharper LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights, and a revamped bumper with larger air intakes. The side profile stands out with its streamlined roofline, sculpted panels, and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels in stylish black and smoke grey finishes. At the rear, the Camry adds a sporty flair with wraparound LED taillights, a lip spoiler, a new clamshell hood, and dual-tip exhausts paired with a redesigned diffuser for a bold, dynamic look.

The 2025 Toyota Camry’s interior blends practicality with modern technology, offering a refreshed yet familiar layout. It features dual digital displays, a user-friendly center console, and a classic Toyota steering wheel. Enhancing connectivity and convenience, the sedan comes equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, USB-A and USB-C ports, and wireless charging. Passengers can enjoy a premium experience with a 9-speaker JBL audio system, while features like 4G WiFi, connected car technology, and over-the-air updates keep the car future-ready.

The 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that generates 222 bhp, coupled with an eCVT transmission for smooth performance. While some markets offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant, India is expected to receive the front-wheel-drive (FWD) version, consistent with previous models. This configuration is designed to provide a reliable balance of power and efficiency, tailored for the Indian market.