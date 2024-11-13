Toyota India Rolls Out Special Editions for Glanza, Taisor & Hyryder with End-of-Year Discounts |

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is marking the end of the year with a special Limited Edition release for some of its models – Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Building on the popularity of its recent Festival Limited Editions, Toyota’s new Special Limited Edition emphasizes personalisation, offering a range of Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) packages.

These packages let customers customize their vehicles, giving them the opportunity to add exclusive style and features to their chosen Toyota model. Buyers can select the Special Limited Edition package for a unique upgrade or enjoy exclusive year-end offers tailored for added value.

Read Also Suzuki and Toyota to Begin EV Manufacturing in India by 2025

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder |

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out Special Limited Edition accessory packages for its popular models—the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder—giving buyers a stylish upgrade option. Each model features unique Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) add-ons, tailored to enhance both style and function. For the Glanza, a set of nine accessories worth Rs 17,381 is available, including premium door visors, ORVM chrome garnish, and bumper protectors.

The Toyota Taisor’s package, valued at Rs 17,931, also includes nine items, like all-weather mats, a front grille garnish, and red-accented bumper garnishes. Meanwhile, the Hyryder’s package offers a suite of 13 premium accessories, such as digital video recording capability, body cladding, and door handle chrome, priced at Rs 50,817. These special kits allow customers to further personalize their Toyota, adding a unique touch to each model.

Toyota Glanza Festival Edition |

In addition to its new Special Limited Edition models, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is enticing car buyers with exclusive year-end offers on popular models like the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Rumion (excluding CNG variants). These festive season deals provide benefits exceeding Rs 1 lakh, giving customers substantial savings as they consider their year-end purchases. The offers are valid until December 31, 2024.

Toyota Taisor |

Commenting on Toyota customer first philosophy, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are thrilled by the tremendous customer response to our previously announced Festival Editions of the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, each offering a unique combination of premium styling and advanced features. The new Special Limited-Edition of Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor & Urban Cruiser Hyrdyer reflect our dedication to crafting offerings that cater to enhanced preferences of our customers, elevating their ownership experience.