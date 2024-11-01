Suzuki and Toyota to Begin EV Manufacturing in India by 2025

(L to R) Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. unveiled the Concept eVX, Suzuki's first Global Strategic EV at Auto Expo 2023, India | Image: Maruti Suzuki

Suzuki and Toyota have unveiled plans to expand their collaboration by stepping into the electric vehicle (EV) market with their first jointly developed EV. Scheduled to roll off the production line at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility in India by spring 2025, the vehicle will be fully electric and is expected to offer impressive range and performance suited for diverse driving conditions.

The model will feature a four-wheel-drive system, enhancing stability and traction on rough terrains. Built on an EV platform co-created with Daihatsu, the new electric car will aim to deliver both a spacious interior and a reliable battery-powered experience, marking a significant milestone for both automakers in the EV space.

Since launching their partnership in 2016, Suzuki and Toyota have successfully collaborated on various products, gaining traction in multiple markets including India, Japan, and Europe. This partnership has positioned them well for their next venture: the development of a new electric SUV. The upcoming model aims to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles, promising features that cater to modern drivers. With the strong foundation established through their previous joint efforts, this electric SUV is set to enhance the global presence of both brands in the competitive EV landscape.

Koji Sato, the President of Toyota, also shared his thoughts: "By leveraging the BEV unit and platform that we jointly developed, we will take a new step in our collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles. This will allow us to deliver various choices that contribute to a carbon-neutral society to customers worldwide. We would like to learn from each other's strengths, compete, and further joint efforts based on a multi-pathway approach."

Commenting on the collaboration, Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki, said, "Suzuki will supply our first BEV to Toyota globally. I am grateful that the collaboration between the two companies has further deepened in this way. While continuing to be competitors, we will deepen our collaborations toward solving social issues, including the realization of a carbon-neutral society through a multi-pathway approach."