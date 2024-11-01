 Suzuki and Toyota to Begin EV Manufacturing in India by 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesSuzuki and Toyota to Begin EV Manufacturing in India by 2025

Suzuki and Toyota to Begin EV Manufacturing in India by 2025

The model will feature a four-wheel-drive system, enhancing stability and traction on rough terrains.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
(L to R) Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. unveiled the Concept eVX, Suzuki's first Global Strategic EV at Auto Expo 2023, India | Image: Maruti Suzuki

Suzuki and Toyota have unveiled plans to expand their collaboration by stepping into the electric vehicle (EV) market with their first jointly developed EV. Scheduled to roll off the production line at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility in India by spring 2025, the vehicle will be fully electric and is expected to offer impressive range and performance suited for diverse driving conditions.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 Caught Undisguised, Launch Date Confirmed for November 11
article-image

The model will feature a four-wheel-drive system, enhancing stability and traction on rough terrains. Built on an EV platform co-created with Daihatsu, the new electric car will aim to deliver both a spacious interior and a reliable battery-powered experience, marking a significant milestone for both automakers in the EV space.

Since launching their partnership in 2016, Suzuki and Toyota have successfully collaborated on various products, gaining traction in multiple markets including India, Japan, and Europe. This partnership has positioned them well for their next venture: the development of a new electric SUV. The upcoming model aims to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles, promising features that cater to modern drivers. With the strong foundation established through their previous joint efforts, this electric SUV is set to enhance the global presence of both brands in the competitive EV landscape.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Launches Swift Blitz Edition – Check Out the Free Accessories
article-image

Koji Sato, the President of Toyota, also shared his thoughts: "By leveraging the BEV unit and platform that we jointly developed, we will take a new step in our collaboration in the field of electrified vehicles. This will allow us to deliver various choices that contribute to a carbon-neutral society to customers worldwide. We would like to learn from each other's strengths, compete, and further joint efforts based on a multi-pathway approach."

FPJ Shorts
Code of Conduct: Election Commission Unit Seizes Dollars Worth ₹9 Crore From Colaba, Mumbai
Code of Conduct: Election Commission Unit Seizes Dollars Worth ₹9 Crore From Colaba, Mumbai
Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in October 2024: 2,06,434 Units Sold
Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in October 2024: 2,06,434 Units Sold
Mumbai: 6 Booked For Defrauding Stock Trader Of ₹1.5 Cr In Bitcoin Investment Scam
Mumbai: 6 Booked For Defrauding Stock Trader Of ₹1.5 Cr In Bitcoin Investment Scam
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 5; Direct Link Here
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 5; Direct Link Here
Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Introduces Baleno Regal Edition: Indulgent Comfort, Distinct Styling
article-image

Commenting on the collaboration, Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki, said, "Suzuki will supply our first BEV to Toyota globally. I am grateful that the collaboration between the two companies has further deepened in this way. While continuing to be competitors, we will deepen our collaborations toward solving social issues, including the realization of a carbon-neutral society through a multi-pathway approach."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in October 2024: 2,06,434 Units Sold

Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in October 2024: 2,06,434 Units Sold

Ola Electric Reports Strong October Sales: Over 50,000 Units Sold

Ola Electric Reports Strong October Sales: Over 50,000 Units Sold

Suzuki and Toyota to Begin EV Manufacturing in India by 2025

Suzuki and Toyota to Begin EV Manufacturing in India by 2025

Royal Enfield Sales Hit Record High: 1,10,574 Units Sold in October 2024

Royal Enfield Sales Hit Record High: 1,10,574 Units Sold in October 2024

For Kith and Kin: The Skoda Kodiaq vRS

For Kith and Kin: The Skoda Kodiaq vRS