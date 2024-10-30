Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 Caught Undisguised, Launch Date Confirmed for November 11

2024 Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Image |

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the all-new Dzire on November 11. Recently leaked images have revealed the sedan’s final design, showcasing a fresh look with no camouflage. The upcoming fourth-generation Dzire will take over from the outgoing model, which has been a market favorite since 2017. As one of India’s top-selling subcompact sedans, the new Dzire is expected to build on its predecessor’s success with updated styling and enhanced features.

Recent spy photos have unveiled the sedan's sleek, production-ready look, which features a sharper front end compared to its predecessors. The updated model sports revised headlights and integrated LED daytime running lights, along with a more aggressive bumper and a blacked-out grille adorned with chrome accents. These enhancements reflect Maruti Suzuki's commitment to modernizing its best-selling subcompact sedan, offering consumers a fresh and dynamic aesthetic as it prepares to hit the market.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to impress with a sleek design and an array of modern features. While its side profile remains largely similar to the previous model, it sports updated alloy wheels that enhance its overall look. At the rear, the sedan features stylish smoked LED taillights and a distinctive chrome strip that adds elegance to the tailgate.

Inside, the Dzire showcases a contemporary 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ensuring connectivity for drivers. Additional features include automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and convenient amenities like a wireless charger and rear air vents.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to feature a powertrain similar to that of the latest Swift model, incorporating a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-series engine. This engine is anticipated to produce 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, ensuring a good mix of power and fuel efficiency. The sedan will likely offer a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) for added convenience. Additionally, a CNG variant may be introduced in the future, aligning with the rising interest in alternative fuel options among consumers in the compact sedan market.