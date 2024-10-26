 Maruti Suzuki to Unveil New DZire on November 11
Maruti Suzuki to Unveil New DZire on November 11

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be powered by the same 1.2 litre, three-cylinder Z series petrol engine found in the Swift.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Shots | theracemonkey/Instagram

Maruti Suzuki is set to unveil the all-new Dzire compact sedan in India, with the official price announcement scheduled for November 11. The updated model aims to establish a more premium identity in the competitive compact sedan market, distinguishing itself from its sibling, the Swift hatchback.

article-image

While both vehicles share several mechanical components, the Dzire will feature a fresh design that enhances its aesthetic appeal. Recent leaks indicate that the new Dzire will boast a sophisticated front fascia, characterized by a stylish black grille with chrome highlights and sleek headlights. Additionally, a sportier front bumper is expected to give the sedan a more dynamic presence on the road.

article-image

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to stand out with its bold design elements, which include unique diamond-cut alloy wheels and eye-catching wraparound LED tail-lights featuring stylish outlines. The compact sedan will showcase more angular body creases, enhancing its sporty profile and distinguishing it from its hatchback counterpart, the Swift.

Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Shots

Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Shots | Image Courtesy - theracemonkey/Instagram

Inside, the Dzire promises an upgraded experience with features like a sunroof and improved comfort options. While it shares a similar layout with the Swift, the Dzire will introduce lighter dashboard and upholstery colors to create a more upscale feel. Key features such as a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen, automatic climate control, and an analogue instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch digital multi-information display will be retained. Additionally, there are reports that the higher variants may include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), further boosting the sedan's competitive edge in the market.

article-image

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be powered by the same 1.2 litre, three-cylinder Z series petrol engine found in the Swift. In addition to the standard petrol variant, the Dzire will also offer a petrol-CNG option, catering to a wider range of customer preferences.

For the petrol models, an automatic gearbox will be available, enhancing driving convenience. However, the CNG variants will feature a five-speed manual transmission exclusively, focusing on practicality and efficiency. This engine lineup aims to provide a balance of performance and fuel economy for the compact sedan segment.

