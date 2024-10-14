Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 2 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone in India

Maruti Suzuki Fronx |

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that its compact SUV, the Fronx, has reached an impressive milestone, selling 2 lakh units in just 17.3 months, since its launch in April 2023. Known for its design and features, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has quickly emerged as a popular choice among Indian customers.

This achievement comes after the model previously set a record by becoming the fastest new Maruti model to hit 1 lakh sales in January 2024, achieving that mark in just 10 months. The next 1 lakh units were sold in just 7.3 months.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers a range of engine options to suit different driving needs. It is the only Maruti model to feature a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 99bhp and 147Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. For those who prefer a simpler step, the Fronx is also available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, offered with both a manual and an AMT gearbox. Additionally, the Fronx caters to CNG users with a variant powered by the same 1.2-litre engine, generating 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque in CNG mode.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx offers a well-rounded package of features focused on comfort, technology, and safety. It comes equipped with automatic LED headlights, a rearview mirror that dims automatically, and a driver’s seat with height adjustment. Safety features include ESP, Hill Hold Assist, Rollover Mitigation, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, and up to six airbags. Inside the cabin, the Fronx offers wireless charging, a heads-up display (HUD), rear AC vents, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Additional conveniences like cruise control, automatic climate control, and a multifunction steering wheel enhance the driving experience. Buyers can also choose from ten paint options, including bold dual-tone combinations, giving the Fronx a stylish and personalized touch.