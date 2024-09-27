New Maruti Suzuki DZire Set to Launch This Diwali: What to Expect

Maruti Suzuki DZire |

This festive season, Indian automakers are actively launching new models to capitalize on the increased consumer demand. Among them, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce the latest version of the popular DZire, a car that has garnered a loyal following in the Indian market.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh

Expected to hit the roads around Diwali, the new Maruti Suzuki DZire will come with a refreshed look and updated features. While specific details about the launch are still under wraps, excitement is building as enthusiasts eagerly await more information about this sedan.

Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Shots | theracemonkey/Instagram

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Invicto Offers Discounts of Rs 65,000: Limited Time Deal

The upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki is set to make a statement with its new design elements, as seen in recent spy images. It will feature a refreshed front grille, modern headlight clusters with integrated daytime running lights, and an updated bumper. While the overall shape remains similar, the DZire will sport new alloy wheels, differentiating it from the Swift hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki DZire - Spy Shots | Image Courtesy - theracemonkey/Instagram

Notably, it will offer a single-pane electric sunroof, likely available in higher variants, a first for this segment. Additional features are expected to include a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a head-up display, and automatic climate control, enhancing the driving experience for customers.

The 2024 Maruti Dzire will be powered by Suzuki's latest 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine, which is designed for efficiency and performance. This engine is expected to deliver 82 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, similar to what is found in the Swift model. Customers will have the option to choose between a manual transmission and an automatic manual transmission (AMT), catering to different driving preferences.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition |

In another news, Maruti Suzuki has launched the WagonR Waltz Edition, priced at Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is available in various fuel and transmission options across the LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition boasts a range of new exterior features designed to enhance it appeal. Highlights include fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, and stylish side skirts, along with body side moulding and designer floor mats.