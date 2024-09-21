Maruti Suzuki Invicto Offers Discounts of Rs 65,000: Limited Time Deal

Maruti Suzuki Invicto |

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealerships are currently offering substantial discounts on the Invicto MPV, which is a rebranded version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Buyers can benefit from a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 during this limited period. Additional incentives are available for those exchanging their Ertiga, XL6, or Tour M models. However, the exact discounts may vary by region and depend on the availability of stock in different dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki has refreshed the Invicto with several new design updates, setting it apart from its Toyota Innova Hycross counterpart. The MPV now features redesigned front and rear bumpers, a stylish chrome-accented grille, and sleek LED headlights and taillights. It also comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, the Invicto offers an all-black cabin with Champagne Gold accents and advanced features like a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and dual-zone climate control. Safety is also enhanced with six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and stability control.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Interior |

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto features a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The petrol engine produces 172bhp and 188Nm of torque, while the electric motor adds 11bhp, giving a total output of 183bhp. This setup is paired with an e-CVT transmission, designed to offer a smooth and efficient driving experience. The hybrid system not only boosts performance but also improves fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city and long-distance driving.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the Invicto between Rs 25.21 lakh and Rs 28.92 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it in the competitive premium MPV market. The Invicto goes head-to-head with the Toyota Innova Hycross, offering similar features and hybrid powertrain. It also provides an alternative to other three-row vehicles like the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, and Tata Safari, making ut a strong contender for families seeking spacious and versatile options.