Maruti Suzuki Upgrades Alto K10 and S-Presso with Standard Electronic Stability Program+

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) will now be standard across its entire range of passenger vehicles. The Alto K10 and S-Presso are the latest models to receive this important safety feature. Remarkably, Maruti Suzuki introduced ESP on these models without increasing their price, reflecting company’s commitment to enhancing safety while meeting customer expectation.

In addition to the new Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP), Maruti Suzuki’s standard safety feature across its vehicle lineup now include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and an engine immobiliser. The vehicles also come equipped with the HEARTECT platform and a collapsible steering column, ensuring a comprehensive safety suite that enhances protection for all passengers.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso |

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, commented, “Adding Electronic Stability Program+ as a standard feature across the Maruti Suzuki range aligns with our goal of making advanced features widely accessible. This enhancement greatly boosts the value of our vehicles, ensuring that all our customers benefit from improved safety and driving confidence, regardless of the model they select. At Maruti Suzuki, we are dedicated to making advanced technology available to everyone, reinforcing our commitment to providing high-quality vehicles that meet the varied needs of Indian consumers.”

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 |

The Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP) is designed to prevent skidding and help keep a vehicle on its intended path. By incorporating features like Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), and Stability Control (SC), the ESP system uses sensors to monitor the vehicle’s movement. An electronic control unit processes this data to adjust the vehicle’s trajectory, thereby improving stability and control during driving.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 STD is available at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 67PS at 5500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3500rpm. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso features the advanced K10C engine, known for its fuel efficiency and capability across diverse driving conditions. Inside, the S-Presso stands out with its generous boot space and comfortable rear legroom, making it a practical choice for drivers seeking both performance and convenience.