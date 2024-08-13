 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Begins Exports to Japan: Celebrating 'Make in India' Success
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaruti Suzuki Fronx Begins Exports to Japan: Celebrating 'Make in India' Success

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Begins Exports to Japan: Celebrating 'Make in India' Success

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, recently saw its first shipment of over 1,600 vehicles depart from Pipavav port in Gujarat.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has officially started exporting its Fronx SUV to Japan, marking significant achievement for the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This is the first time Maruti Suzuki is introducing an SUV to the Japanese market. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which is produced exclusively at the company’s advanced Gujarat plant, recently saw its first shipment of over 1,600 vehicles depart from Pipavav port in Gujarat. This moves highlights India’s growing presence in the global automotive industry and celebrates national pride.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Shares Fall After Car Company Recalls 2,555 Alto K10s
article-image

Since its debut in April 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become a major player in the Indo-Japanese automaker’s sales portfolio. In just a few months, this compact crossover has achieved a notable milestone, with sales surpassing 150,000 units. For the financial year 2024, the Fronx demonstrated consistent performance across quarters, with 26,638 units sold in Q1, 36,836 units in Q2, 30,916 units in Q3, and 40,432 units in Q4. These figures highlight the vehicle's growing popularity and strong market presence.

FPJ Shorts
Influencer's Video Of Acting Like 'Manjulika In Guwahati' Goes Viral With More Than 40 Million Views
Influencer's Video Of Acting Like 'Manjulika In Guwahati' Goes Viral With More Than 40 Million Views
Munawar Faruqui Shares Cryptic Note After Apologising For Joke On Konkanis: 'Jab Apne Hi Log Ladne Aa Jaye...'
Munawar Faruqui Shares Cryptic Note After Apologising For Joke On Konkanis: 'Jab Apne Hi Log Ladne Aa Jaye...'
Ranvir Shorey Claims Ex-Girlfriend Pooja Bhatt's Brother Assaulted Him, SLAMS Mahesh Bhatt For 'Printing Lies'
Ranvir Shorey Claims Ex-Girlfriend Pooja Bhatt's Brother Assaulted Him, SLAMS Mahesh Bhatt For 'Printing Lies'
Danish Sood On Playing Skeet Rifle Shooter In Naam Namak Nisha: 'Drew Inspiration From Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore' (EXCLUSIVE)
Danish Sood On Playing Skeet Rifle Shooter In Naam Namak Nisha: 'Drew Inspiration From Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore' (EXCLUSIVE)

In April 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx overtook the Baleno to become Nexa's best-selling model, with 14,286 units sold that month. Remarkably, the Fronx achieved the milestone of 100,000 units sold within just 10 months of its release, and in the past few months alone, over 50,000 units have been sold.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Radiant Edition Launched: Starting Price at Rs 5.49 Lakh
article-image

Commenting on this achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated, “I am proud to announce that our ‘Made-in-India’ Fronx will soon be on the roads in Japan. Japan is renowned for its high standards and advanced automobile market. Our export to Japan highlights Maruti Suzuki’s ability to produce world-class vehicles that feature cutting-edge technology, outstanding performance, and internationally acclaimed safety and quality standards. It reflects our strong dedication to excellence. The Fronx represents the pinnacle of engineering, design sophistication, and showcases Indian automotive manufacturing prowess. I am confident it will be well-received by Japanese consumers.”

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Expands Availability of Fronx Velocity Edition Across Full Model Range, Prices Begin...
article-image

In the financial year 2023-24, Maruti Suzuki, dispatched over 2,80,000 units to more than 100 countries. The company holds a 42% share of the country's passenger vehicle exports. In the first quarter of FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki set a new record by exporting 70,560 units, marking the highest number ever achieved in any Q1 for the company.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The World's First 'Strategic SUV': Skywell BE11

The World's First 'Strategic SUV': Skywell BE11

5 key tips to secure the best deal on a used car loan

5 key tips to secure the best deal on a used car loan

Indian Companies Are Looking To International Markets For Growth: CRISIL

Indian Companies Are Looking To International Markets For Growth: CRISIL

Govt Needs Money To Meet Challenges, Fund R&D, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New...

Govt Needs Money To Meet Challenges, Fund R&D, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New...

2024 Jawa 42 Unveiled: New Colors and Enhanced Performance Upgrades

2024 Jawa 42 Unveiled: New Colors and Enhanced Performance Upgrades