Maruti Suzuki Fronx Begins Exports to Japan: Celebrating 'Make in India' Success

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has officially started exporting its Fronx SUV to Japan, marking significant achievement for the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This is the first time Maruti Suzuki is introducing an SUV to the Japanese market. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which is produced exclusively at the company’s advanced Gujarat plant, recently saw its first shipment of over 1,600 vehicles depart from Pipavav port in Gujarat. This moves highlights India’s growing presence in the global automotive industry and celebrates national pride.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Shares Fall After Car Company Recalls 2,555 Alto K10s

Since its debut in April 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has become a major player in the Indo-Japanese automaker’s sales portfolio. In just a few months, this compact crossover has achieved a notable milestone, with sales surpassing 150,000 units. For the financial year 2024, the Fronx demonstrated consistent performance across quarters, with 26,638 units sold in Q1, 36,836 units in Q2, 30,916 units in Q3, and 40,432 units in Q4. These figures highlight the vehicle's growing popularity and strong market presence.

In April 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx overtook the Baleno to become Nexa's best-selling model, with 14,286 units sold that month. Remarkably, the Fronx achieved the milestone of 100,000 units sold within just 10 months of its release, and in the past few months alone, over 50,000 units have been sold.

Commenting on this achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated, “I am proud to announce that our ‘Made-in-India’ Fronx will soon be on the roads in Japan. Japan is renowned for its high standards and advanced automobile market. Our export to Japan highlights Maruti Suzuki’s ability to produce world-class vehicles that feature cutting-edge technology, outstanding performance, and internationally acclaimed safety and quality standards. It reflects our strong dedication to excellence. The Fronx represents the pinnacle of engineering, design sophistication, and showcases Indian automotive manufacturing prowess. I am confident it will be well-received by Japanese consumers.”

In the financial year 2023-24, Maruti Suzuki, dispatched over 2,80,000 units to more than 100 countries. The company holds a 42% share of the country's passenger vehicle exports. In the first quarter of FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki set a new record by exporting 70,560 units, marking the highest number ever achieved in any Q1 for the company.