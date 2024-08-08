 Maruti Suzuki Shares Fall After Car Company Recalls 2,555 Alto K10s
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaruti Suzuki Shares Fall After Car Company Recalls 2,555 Alto K10s

Maruti Suzuki Shares Fall After Car Company Recalls 2,555 Alto K10s

The cars were reportedly recalled after reports of faulty steering gearboxes emerged. This development appears to have caused ripple effects on Dalal Street as well.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
/ Representational image |

Maruti Suzuki, the largest car company in India, has been hit by a wave of uncertainty, as the company's shares declined after reports of car recall emerged. According to reports, Maruti Suzuki has had to recall 2,555 of its popular hatchback car, the Alto K10.

The cars were reportedly recalled after reports of faulty steering gearboxes emerged. This development appears to have caused ripple effects on Dalal Street as well. The company shares, which started the day's trade on Thursday, August 8, on a lower note, declined further by over 1 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
Read Also
Q1FY25 Earnings Update: 123 Companies, Including Maruti Suzuki, M&M, And Adani Power, Set To...
article-image
Maruti Suzuki has had to recall 2,555 of its popular hatchback car, the Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki has had to recall 2,555 of its popular hatchback car, the Alto K10. |

The company issued a statement through an exchange filing. It said, The Company has announced to recall 2,555 Alto K10 vehicles wherein it is suspected that there is a possible defect in Steering Gear Box Assembly (“Part”).

Read Also
SBI, Axis Bank In Red; Major Banking Shares See Marginal Decline After RBI Retains Repo Rates At...
article-image

It further added, "The said defect, in a rare case, may affect the vehicle steerability. Out of abundant caution, customers of the affected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the Part is replaced. Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the Part, free of cost."

It is to be noted that this is the company's second such recall in 2024 alone. In March, the company had to recall over 11,851 units of the Baleno and 4,190 Wagon R.

The company shares, after plunging more than 1 per cent have recovered at the time of writing. At 12:24 IST, the car company's shares declined by 0.74 per cent or Rs 91.60, dropping to Rs 12,279.90.

The company also recently released its results for the first quarter of the new fiscal year. The company saw its net profit increase by 47 per cent, with the total profit standing at Rs 3,650 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

Economists & Industry Welcome RBI's Decision Of No Rate Cut Amid Concerns Of Inflation

Economists & Industry Welcome RBI's Decision Of No Rate Cut Amid Concerns Of Inflation

RBI Proposes New UPI Rules: Now 2 Users Can Share Same Bank Accounts For Payments

RBI Proposes New UPI Rules: Now 2 Users Can Share Same Bank Accounts For Payments

Maruti Suzuki Shares Fall After Car Company Recalls 2,555 Alto K10s

Maruti Suzuki Shares Fall After Car Company Recalls 2,555 Alto K10s

How Can I Leverage an SME Loan App to Identify and Apply for the Best SME Loan Options Available?

How Can I Leverage an SME Loan App to Identify and Apply for the Best SME Loan Options Available?