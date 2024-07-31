Q1FY25 Earnings Update: 123 Companies, Including Maruti Suzuki, M&M, And Adani Power, Set To Announce Financial Results On July 31

Earnings Q1FY25/Representative Image |

A staggering of 123 companies across multiple sectors is set to announce their Q1FY25 earnings results today (July 31) from various industries such as automobiles, power, real estate, and banking.

The financial world is abuzz with anticipation for one of the most significant days of the quarter. The list includes a mix of industry giants and smaller enterprise. Investors will be closely watching companies like Adani Power, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coal India, Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates for their performance indicator. Banking and financial services sector, including Bank of Baroda and IIFL Securities will also be monitored closely by investors.

Automobile sector - Major players like Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra will announcetheir financials

Power and energy sector - Major players such as Adani Power and Coal India will declare their Q1 results.

Real estate and construction sector - Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, and Puravankara .

Banking and financial services sector - Bank of Baroda, IIFL Securities, Indostar Capital Finance, Ugro Capital, and Finolex Industries will announce the result today.

Cement and building materials sector - Ambuja Cements, Nuvoco Vistas, HeidelbergCement India, Greenply Industries, and Stylam Industries will disclose their results.

Chemicals and fertilizers sector - Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, India Pesticides, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, National Peroxide, and Tata Chemicals will provide their earnings today.

Consumer goods sector – Market will see earnings from Relaxo Footwears and Nilkamal .

Healthcare sector - Aster DM Healthcare, Suven Pharmaceuticals, and Zydus Wellness will reveal their performance.

Industrial goods and engineering sector - Asahi India Glass, Elgi Equipments, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), KPR Mill, Jindal Saw , and Kirloskar Oil Engines, will announce their earnings.

IT and software sector - Redington India, Sonata Software, and Sasken Technologies will announce their earnings.

Media and entertainment sector - Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Entertainment Network India (ENIL), will be keenly watched by investors.

Metals and mining sector - Hindustan Zinc, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA), and Steel Exchange India, offering insights into commodity markets and industrial demand.

Pharmaceutical companies - Lupin and Natco Pharma will announce their result.

Retail sector - Barbeque Nation Hospitality and TCNS Clothing disclosing their earnings.

Other companies across various sectors - ACE , AK Spintex, Anup Engineering, Bansal Wire Industries, Bhagyanagar India , Bharat Agri Fert & Realty , Black Rose Industries , BS Soft, Cockerill, ColinZ, Crompton, CSL Finance , Deccan Gold Mines , Dwarkesh Sugar Industries, Dynamic Cables , Eco Hotels, Electrosteel Castings , Gargi, Ginni Filaments, GPT Infraprojects, Gujarat Containers , HCKK Ventures , Him Teknoforge, Hindustan Bio Sciences , Incap , Indian Wood Products, Jay Bharat Maruti , JEL , JISL, JISLJA, JK Lakshmi Cement , Kernex Microsystems, KRBL , Laxmi Machine Works , Lead Financial Services , LG Balakrishnan & Bros , Main Infrastructure , Mankind Pharma, Murudeshwar Ceramics , Naperol, Nath Industries , NECC , NIBL, Nitin Fire Protection Industries , NLFL, NPL, OOne, Oswal Agro Mills , Oswal Greentech , Phoenix Mills , Pricol , Rites , Satin Creditcare Network , Scan Steel, Selan Exploration Technology , Shyam Century Ferrous , Softrak Venture Investments , Srikalahasthi Pipes , SSL Enterprises , Sundram Fasteners , Swarna Securities , Tata Investment Corporation , TeamLease Services , TEEAI, Thomas Cook (India) , Timex Group India , Tracxn Technologies , Unick Fix-a-Form & Printers , USHDI, Victoria Enterprises , Vijay Textiles , and Vikas EcoTech .