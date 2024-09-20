Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR | CarDekho.com

Maruti Suzuki has launched the WagonR Waltz Edition, priced at Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is available in various fuel and transmission options across the LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to be a strong player in the market, holding over 64% of the mid-hatchback segment share, reflecting its popularity among Indian customers.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition boasts a range of new exterior features designed to enhance it appeal. Highlights include fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, and stylish side skirts, along with body side moulding and designer floor mats.

A prominent front chrome grille adds a striking touch to the hatchback's appearance. Inside, the Waltz Edition is equipped with modern technology, featuring a touchscreen music system, speakers, a security system, and a reverse parking camera, all aimed at improving the overall driving experience.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition features two engine choices: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The 1.0-litre engine generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre option offers 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Customers can select between a 5-speed manual or an optional 5-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Wagon R is available with a CNG powertrain, providing more options for environmentally conscious drivers.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition is designed with safety in mind, offering a variety of safety features. It includes dual airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). For added convenience, it also comes with Hill-Hold Assist for the Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) variant. These features aim to provide drivers with a safe and confident driving experience.

The Wagon R continues to be the best-selling model for Maruti Suzuki, having sold over 32.5 lakh units since it first hit the market in 1999. This hatchback has built a strong reputation and faces competition from other popular models in India, such as the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Its impressive sales record reflects its ongoing popularity among Indian consumers in the mid-hatchback segment.