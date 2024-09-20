 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesMaruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition features two engine choices: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | CarDekho.com

Maruti Suzuki has launched the WagonR Waltz Edition, priced at Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is available in various fuel and transmission options across the LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to be a strong player in the market, holding over 64% of the mid-hatchback segment share, reflecting its popularity among Indian customers.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
article-image

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition boasts a range of new exterior features designed to enhance it appeal. Highlights include fog lamps, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, and stylish side skirts, along with body side moulding and designer floor mats.

A prominent front chrome grille adds a striking touch to the hatchback's appearance. Inside, the Waltz Edition is equipped with modern technology, featuring a touchscreen music system, speakers, a security system, and a reverse parking camera, all aimed at improving the overall driving experience.

Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Upgrades Alto K10 and S-Presso with Standard Electronic Stability Program+
article-image
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition |

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition features two engine choices: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The 1.0-litre engine generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre option offers 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. Customers can select between a 5-speed manual or an optional 5-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Wagon R is available with a CNG powertrain, providing more options for environmentally conscious drivers.

FPJ Shorts
Shama Sikander Reveals She Had Bipolar Disorder: 'Tried To Die By Suicide, Had Conversation With God'
Shama Sikander Reveals She Had Bipolar Disorder: 'Tried To Die By Suicide, Had Conversation With God'
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh
Reem Sameer Recovers From Facial Burn Marks, Says, 'You Can't Break..'
Reem Sameer Recovers From Facial Burn Marks, Says, 'You Can't Break..'
Northen Arc Capital IPO: Know Everything From Subscription Status To Listing Date
Northen Arc Capital IPO: Know Everything From Subscription Status To Listing Date
Read Also
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Begins Exports to Japan: Celebrating 'Make in India' Success
article-image

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Waltz Edition is designed with safety in mind, offering a variety of safety features. It includes dual airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). For added convenience, it also comes with Hill-Hold Assist for the Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) variant. These features aim to provide drivers with a safe and confident driving experience.

The Wagon R continues to be the best-selling model for Maruti Suzuki, having sold over 32.5 lakh units since it first hit the market in 1999. This hatchback has built a strong reputation and faces competition from other popular models in India, such as the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Its impressive sales record reflects its ongoing popularity among Indian consumers in the mid-hatchback segment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Waltz Limited Edition Launched at Rs 5.65 Lakh

BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch Confirmed for October 8 – What to Expect

BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV India Launch Confirmed for October 8 – What to Expect

Electrically Yours: Mercedes EQS SUV Launched In India

Electrically Yours: Mercedes EQS SUV Launched In India

BMW Unveils X7 Signature Edition in India for Rs 1.33 Crore: Features and Highlights

BMW Unveils X7 Signature Edition in India for Rs 1.33 Crore: Features and Highlights

Yamaha Rolls Out ‘The Call of The Blue’ Version 4.0

Yamaha Rolls Out ‘The Call of The Blue’ Version 4.0