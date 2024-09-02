Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso |

Maruti Suzuki has announced its sales figures for August 2024, reporting a total of 1,81,782 units sold. This figure encompasses OEM sales, exports, and domestic sales. Despite retaining its position as the leading carmaker in India, Maruti Suzuki experienced a 4% decline compared to the same month last year, when sales were 1,89,082 units.

In August 2024, Maruti Suzuki sold 69,406 passenger cars, down from 85,509 units a year earlier. Total domestic sales, including utility vehicles and vans, amounted to 1,43,075 units, compared to 1,56,114 units in August 2023. The Mini segment, which includes Alto and S-Presso, saw a drop to 10,648 units from 12,209 units last year. The compact segment, featuring models like the Baleno and Swift, also declined to 58,051 units from 72,451 units. Sales of the mid-size Ciaz fell slightly to 707 units from 849 units.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara |

However, the Utility Vehicles segment, including models such as the Brezza and Jimny, increased to 62,684 units from 58,746 units. The Eeco van saw a minor decrease, with 10,985 units sold compared to 11,859 units in August 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Begins Exports to Japan

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched its Fronx SUV in Japan, marking a major milestone for the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This is the first time Maruti Suzuki has introduced an SUV to the Japanese market. The Fronx, manufactured exclusively at the company’s Gujarat plant, recently sent its first shipment of over 1,600 vehicles from Pipavav port. This achievement underscores India’s growing role in the global automotive sector and highlights national pride in the country's manufacturing capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Alto |

Since its launch in April 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has quickly become a key model in the automaker’s lineup. In just a few months, this compact crossover has surpassed 150,000 units in sales. Throughout the financial year 2024, the Fronx consistently performed well, with quarterly sales of 26,638 units in Q1, 36,836 units in Q2, 30,916 units in Q3, and 40,432 units in Q4. These figures reflect the vehicle’s increasing popularity and strong market presence.