Maruti Suzuki Shares Trades With Mixed Momentum Amid Auto Sales Decline

Maruti Suzuki's shares gave mixed movement on the Indian Stock Exchanges after declining auto sales numbers. The stock price of Maruti Suzuki was trading at Rs 12,478.00 per share on the national stock exchange.

The stock price gave meagre movement of 0.53 per cent on the bourse. The shares of Maruti Suzuki opened at Rs 12,373.00 and touched a day high of Rs 12,525.00 on the national stock exchange.

August saw a decline in domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales for the second consecutive month as a result of most automakers reducing dispatches to streamline inventory at dealer showrooms amid a slowdown in demand.

An estimated 350,000–355,000 PVs were shipped to dealerships last month, which represents a decrease of roughly 2-3 per cent from the 361,123 vehicles sold in August of the previous year. Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), the biggest automaker in India, revealed that its domestic sales fell 8.4 per cent to 143,075 units last month.

According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, MSIL's network stock, which was 38 days at the beginning of August, has now dropped to 36 days as a result of their retail sales being marginally better than their wholesale sales.

In addition, he anticipates strong demand during the impending holiday season, which begins in the first part of September with Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra and Onam in Kerala.

Incoming demand

Onam fell on August 27-28-29 of last year; this year, it falls on September 16-17-18. Although it's not a like-for-like comparison, Banerjee noted that this year in the state of Kerala, bookings have increased by 7 per cent over the course of the month.

Tata Motors reported a 3 per cent decline in August sales to 44,142 units, while Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) saw an 8 per cent decline to 49,525 units last month.