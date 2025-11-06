 Global Industrial Real Estate Leader Panattoni & Kerala-Based Edayar Zinc Partner Up To Develop Logistics Park With ₹800 Crore Investment
Global Industrial Real Estate Leader Panattoni & Kerala-Based Edayar Zinc Partner Up To Develop Logistics Park With ₹800 Crore Investment

The development marks Panattoni's entry into Kerala and will serve as the anchor project within the Kerala Logistics & Industrial City (KLIC) - an initiative by Edayar Zinc Ltd aimed at positioning Kochi as a gateway for global industrial and logistics investment, a press release said.

PTI
Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Global industrial real estate leader Panattoni and Kerala-based Edayar Zinc Ltd on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to develop a multi-client logistics and industrial park in the Edayar Industrial Area, with a total investment of Rs 800 crore.

The development marks Panattoni's entry into Kerala and will serve as the anchor project within the Kerala Logistics & Industrial City (KLIC) - an initiative by Edayar Zinc Ltd aimed at positioning Kochi as a gateway for global industrial and logistics investment, a press release said.

Norbert Sumislawski, Managing Director, International Project Management, Panattoni, and Mohamed Bismith, Managing Director, Edayar Zinc Ltd, formally executed the agreement in the presence of Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev and A P M Mohammed Hanish, IAS, Principal Secretary (Industries), Government of Kerala.

The park will be developed in two phases, with Phase I spanning 20 acres and featuring 5.2 lakh sq ft of infrastructure catering to e-commerce, FMCG, 3PL, and pharmaceutical clients.The facility will include 12-meter clear height, FM2-grade floors, 5-tonne/sq m loading capacity, K160 sprinklers, and IGBC-certified sustainable design, setting new benchmarks for the region's logistics ecosystem, the release said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2026, with Phase I operations targeted for February 2027.Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev said Panattoni's entry would enhance Kerala's visibility in the logistics sector."I express my gratitude to Panattoni for showing interest in investing in Kerala. The government will provide all support required within the framework, and a special officer has been designated as the nodal officer for the project," he said.

Norbert Sumislawski said the partnership with Edayar Zinc Ltd reflects "our shared commitment to developing world-class, sustainable, and flexible logistics infrastructure." "The Kochi project exemplifies our model of combining global expertise with local entrepreneurship to unlock industrial potential and create employment opportunities that strengthen regional economies," he added.

Operating from 36 offices globally, including in Europe and India, Panattoni said it is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable real estate solutions.Mohamed Bismith said, "KLIC represents our vision to transform Edayar into a vibrant industrial hub that contributes meaningfully to Kerala's economic growth."

