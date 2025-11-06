Drug Major Sun Pharma Open To Enhancing Manufacturing Footprint In The US Amid 100% Tariff Imposition On Branded & Patented Medicines

File Image |

New Delhi: Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said it is open to enhancing its manufacturing footprint in the US amid the Trump administration imposing a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented medicines.In an analyst call, Richard Ascroft, the company's CEO for the North America business, stated that the Mumbai-based drug maker already has a manufacturing footprint in the US.

"We are kind of constantly assessing that manufacturing footprint, and we are open to considering this in the US in due time," he said, when asked if the drug maker is open to localised manufacturing in the US in the wake of high tariffs.The company is open for all options, he said without sharing any details.Ascroft noted that the tariff situation remains "very fluid and uncertain", and it is hard for the company to determine the impact it could have on its generics or innovative medicines portfolio at this time.

Sun Pharma Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi said the company remains on track to launch UNLOXCYT, an FDA-approved treatment for advanced skin cancer, in the US in the second half of FY26.The company is also planning to file ILUMYA psoriatic arthritis SPLA during the second half of FY26, he added.The company continues to invest in building a R&D pipeline of its innovative medicines business, Shanghvi stated.

