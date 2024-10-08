Maruti Suzuki Introduces Limited Edition Grand Vitara Dominion in India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition |

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition, available in petrol and CNG across Alpha, Zeta, and Delta variants. This special edition enhances the SUV’s appeal with stylish updates and is aimed to at drawing in customers during the festive season. Along with exciting offers, the Dominion Edition includes free accessory kits, providing additional value and a unique touch to the popular Grand Vitara.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition offers a set of exclusive accessories to elevate its appearance and comfort. On the outside, it comes with features like side steps, rear skid plates, door visors, and body side molding, adding a more rugged look. Inside, it provides dual-tone seat covers, durable 3D mats for all weather, and an interior styling kit.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition as a limited-time offer for October 2024, targeting customers who value exclusivity and personalization. Known for its impressive performance and bold design, the Grand Vitara has won over customers with its multiple powertrain choices, including a Strong Hybrid option. Equipped with Suzuki’s renowned ALLGRIP SELECT technology, the SUV provides drivers with the confidence to tackle challenging terrains, making it an appealing choice for adventure enthusiasts during the festive season.

Commenting on the introduction of Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Grand Vitara has redefined the mid SUV segment, and the Dominion Edition builds on this success by offering options that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers. It features distinct styling with added comfort and a more premium interior, meeting the growing customer inclination towards stand-out appearance and superior in-cabin experience.”

According to the company, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the fastest mid-size SUV to surpass 2 lakh sales in India.