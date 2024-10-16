Maruti Suzuki Launches Swift Blitz Edition – Check Out the Free Accessories

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Swift Blitz, a special edition of its popular hatchback, offering additional accessories at no extra cost. This edition, available in the LXI, VXI, and VXI(O) variants, is priced between Rs 6.49 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom), the same as the standard model.

The Blitz comes with extra features like a rear underbody spoiler, front fog lamps, door visors, illuminated door sills, and side cladding to enhance its look. Key features such as a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, automatic climate control, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking sensors, and seatbelt reminders are carried over from the regular version.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its lineup of special editions with the launch of the Swift Blitz, following models like the Wagon R Waltz, Ignis Radiance, and Baleno Regal. Powering the Swift Blitz is a new Z-series 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, generating 80 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, slightly reduced compared to the previous engine.

The company also offers a CNG version, priced at Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom), which delivers 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm in CNG mode. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic transmission for added flexibility.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Blitz stands out with its impressive mileage figures. The petrol manual version offers 24.8 km/l, while the automatic delivers 25.75 km/l. Meanwhile, the CNG variant provides 32.85 km/kg, marking a 6% improvement over its previous model. Positioned in a competitive segment, the Swift goes head-to-head with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Citroen C3, while also appealing to buyers considering the Tata Tiago, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Triber.

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a popular name in the hatchback segment since its debut in 2005, known for its sporty design, reliable performance, and strong fuel efficiency. Over the years, it has undergone several updates, evolving with modern features and enhanced styling while maintaining its fun-to-drive character.