Maruti Swift CNG Variant Launched in India: Starting Price Rs 8.19 Lakh

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new S-CNG version of Swift, combining the hatchback’s signature style and performance with enhanced fuel efficiency. The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG offers an impressive mileage of 32.85 km/kg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient options in its segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is now offered in three variants: V, V(O), and Z, expanding from the previous two options. The VXi CNG is priced at Rs 8,19,500, while the VXi (O) CNG costs Rs 8,46,500. The top-end ZXi CNG variant is available for Rs 9,19,500 (all ex-showroom prices).

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG |

Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG lineup has grown to include 14 models, making it the largest in the industry. The New-Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, launched in May 2024, has quickly gained traction, with sales exceeding 67,000 units in just four months, underscoring its strong market appeal.

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG is equipped with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 69.75 PS and 101.8 Nm of torque in CNG mode. It comes with a five-speed manual transmission as the only available option.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG, the latest addition to Maruti Suzuki’s CNG range, retains its familiar design and feature set. It comes equipped with LED fog lights, projector headlamps, and LED taillights, along with 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the Swift S-CNG offers a 7-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and the convenience of over-the-air updates, continuing to deliver a well-rounded package of style and technology.

All New Maruti Suzuki Swift |

Announcing the launch of the Epic New Swift S-CNG, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated, “The Swift brand has always been synonymous with spirited performance and iconic style. With the launch of the Epic New Swift S-CNG, we are not just expanding its rich legacy but taking it to new heights. Powered by our all-new Z-series engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg, more than a 6% improvement over its predecessor, without compromising the exhilarating drive that Swift enthusiasts love. This seamless blend of a greener powertrain and the unparalleled excitement of driving underscores our unwavering commitment to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of Indian customers.”