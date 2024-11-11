2025 Toyota Camry India Launch: New Features, Design, and More

Toyota Camry |

Toyota is preparing to launch the ninth-generation Camry in India by early 2025, marking the continuation of the sedan’s long-running presence in the country. First introduced in 2002, the Camry has been a steady performer for the brand, despite being a low-volume model. The new Camry will be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Show and, like its predecessor, will be locally assembled. The 2025 version will feature only a strong hybrid powertrain, with a focus on delivering exceptional fuel efficiency, superior backseat comfort, and the renowned dependability that has defined the model for years.

The upcoming ninth-generation Toyota Camry is set to offer enhanced performance and fuel efficiency. The hybrid powertrain now produces a combined 227hp, providing a noticeable increase in power compared to the previous model. Additionally, the new Camry is claimed to achieve a fuel efficiency of 25km/l, a significant jump from the current 19.1km/l. With these improvements, the new Camry is expected to deliver real-world fuel economy figures over 20km/l, making it a strong contender for those prioritizing both performance and efficiency in a premium sedan.

The new Toyota Camry is designed to enhance rear-seat comfort, making it an ideal choice for chauffeur-driven passengers. The rear seats feature recline and ventilation functions, while controls for blinds and other amenities are conveniently positioned between the seats. Despite housing the hybrid battery ahead of the rear axle, boot space remains practical at 427 liters. Inside, the cabin has been upgraded with a cleaner design, featuring subtle chrome accents and a larger screen with wireless Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, the Camry includes a range of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), such as dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision braking. Optional features include a factory-installed dash cam for added security.

The Toyota Camry, with its impressive combination of size, efficiency, and comfort, is expected to generate significant interest in the market, despite its anticipated starting price of around Rs 48 lakh. With few direct competitors in its segment, the sedan’s appeal lies in its strong hybrid powertrain, premium features, and spacious interior, making it an attractive option for those seeking luxury and practicality.