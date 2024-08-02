Toyota Announces Reopening of Bookings for Innova Hycross ZX & ZX (O) Grades

Toyota Innova Hycross |

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reopened bookings for the Innova Hycross ZX and ZX (O) models starting August 1, 2024. Since its debut in November 2022, the Innova Hycross has been highly praised by the customers. This move comes after a second pause in May 2024, due to high demand causing supply challenges.

Due to high demand, bookings for the top-end grades of the Innova Hycross were temporarily paused. Throughout this period, bookings for other grades of the Innova Hycross, including both hybrid and gasoline models, continued without interruption. With improved supply chain management and reduced waiting times, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has now resumed bookings for the premium ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Innova Hycross.

Mr. Sabari Manohar, Vice President of Sales, Service, and Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, commented on the announcement: “We are excited to reopen bookings for the top-end grades of the Innova Hycross, ZX and ZX (O), starting August 1, 2024. This move demonstrates our commitment to offering a wide range of products to meet customer preferences. The Innova Hycross has become a highly desired model, known for its exceptional comfort and convenience. With its advanced technology, strong hybrid electric system, and sturdy design, the Innova Hycross has set new standards in the market. We are truly honored by the strong acceptance and trust our customers have shown in this product.”

The Toyota Innova Hycross offers two engine options to cater to different driving needs. The first option is a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which generates 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque and is paired with a CVT gearbox. Alternatively, there is a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid system that delivers a total of 181 bhp and is coupled with an e-Drive transmission.

The Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid models are priced between ₹25.97 lakh and ₹30.98 lakh for the top-spec ZX (O) variant (all prices ex-showroom). The Innova Hycross is available in six trim levels, offering a total of 12 variants.