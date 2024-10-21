Toyota Launches Limited Festival Edition of Rumion with Exclusive Accessories

Toyota Rumion |

In a bid to make this festive season memorable for car buyers, Toyota has launched the Festive Edition of the Toyota Rumion. This limited edition comes with special Toyota Genuine Accessory packages, with premium accessories that elevate the customer experience. The complimentary accessory packages will be available at all Toyota dealerships until October 31, 2024.

The Festive Edition of the Toyota Rumion, available in all grades, includes a dealer-fitted Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) package valued at Rs 20,608, offering customers a premium experience. It includes a back door garnish, mud flaps, and a rear bumper garnish, along with a deluxe carpet mat tailored for right-hand drive models. Additional enhancements such as a headlamp garnish, number plate garnish, chrome door visor, roof edge spoiler, and body side molding give the Rumion a distinctive look that stands out on the road.

Toyota Rumion provides versatility with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, catering to both manual and automatic driving preferences. This multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is powered by K-series 1.5-litre petrol engine, which features Neo Drive (ISG) technology and an E-CNG option.

The petrol variant achieves an impressive 20.51 km/l, while the CNG variant offers 26.11 km/kg. Customers can choose from six different variants, including S MT/AT, G MT, V MT/AT, and S MT CNG, providing a wide selection to meet various needs and preferences.

Commenting on the introduction of the festive editions, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Limited-Edition Toyota Rumion, which not only enhances aesthetics and comfort but also ensures a superior driving experience. As we embrace the festive spirit leading up to Diwali, our commitment to offering exceptional value to our customers remains unwavering. This special edition showcases our dedication to customer satisfaction by offering newness through features such as premium accessories, extended warranties topped with outstanding after-sales service, all meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of Indian buyers.”