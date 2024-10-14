 Toyota Unveils Limited Festival Edition of Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India
Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Toyota has launched a new limited edition of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder to celebrate the festive season. Known as the Urban Cruiser Festival Limited Edition, this variant features exclusive upgrades and is available in both hybrid and Neo Drive options in G and V trims.

As a part of special promotion, customers can receive a free accessory package worth Rs 50,817, available until October 31 at Toyota dealership. The edition includes exterior enhancements like mud guards, door visors, and stylish bumpers. Inside, it offers 3D all-weather proof floor mats, ambient lighting, and a digital video recording system for extra convenience and safety.

This edition comes in the mid-range G and high-end V trims, with prices starting from Rs 14.49 lakh and going up to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can select from mild-hybrid and strong hybrid versions, both equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The petrol engine generates 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, while the strong hybrid variant includes an electric motor that adds 79 bhp and 141 Nm of torque. The power is delivered to the front wheels through an e-drive automatic gearbox, providing a balanced blend of performance and efficiency.

The Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition stands out as one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in India, boasting an impressive mileage of 27.97 km/l for its strong hybrid version. The mild-hybrid models also deliver competitive fuel efficiency, with manual variants achieving 21.12 km/l and automatic versions offering 19.39 km/l.

Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Ever since its launch in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been a symbol of TKM’s commitment to providing sustainable mobility and has gained enormous popularity with high customer satisfaction. The growing demand and positive reception have encouraged us to continually enhance our offerings. Our unrelenting customer-centric approach has inspired us to stay ahead of the curve by understanding the diverse needs of our customers and offering an array of products and services.”

