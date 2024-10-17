 Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition Unveiled for Festive Celebrations
Powering the Taisor is a 1.0L turbocharged engine, available with both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Adding to the festive spirit, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has introduced a Limited Edition of its popular Urban Cruiser Taisor. This special variant aims to offer a more stylish and premium driving experience, featuring a carefully crafted package of Toyota Genuine Accessories.

The Limited Edition of the Urban Cruiser Taisor will be available across all turbo variants, offering a special accessory package worth Rs 20,160. This package enhances both the exterior and interior with stylish additions. Key upgrades include front and rear under spoilers in granite grey and red, premium door sill guards, and chrome accents on the headlamps and front grille. The vehicle also features body side molding, premium door visors, durable all-weather 3D mats, and welcoming door lamp, adding both flair and practicality.

Since its debut in April 2024, the Urban Cruiser Taisor has quickly gained popularity for its blend of style, performance, and versatility. Drawing inspiration from Toyota’s SUV heritage, the Taisor stands out with its bold front grille, sleek design, and refined exterior.

Powering the Taisor is a 1.0L turbocharged engine, available with both a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 100.06 PS at 5500 rpm. Along with a dynamic driving experience, the Taisor boasts impressive fuel efficiency, offering 21.5 km/l with the manual and 20.0 km/l with the automatic.

Commenting on the introduction of the festive edition, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota, our efforts have always been centered on being a part of our customers' special occasions and celebrations which reflect our dedication to crafting delightful, customer-centric experiences. Following the recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festive Edition, we are excited to offer the Urban Cruiser Taisor Festive Edition, designed to bring something fresh and exciting to this festive season. We are confident that our customers will find great value in this new addition.”

