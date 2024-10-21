Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition Launched – Includes Free Accessory Package for All Grades

Toyota Glanza Festival Edition |

In celebration of the festive season, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the ‘Festival Limited Edition’ of the Toyota Glanza. This special edition offers dealer-fitted Toyota Genuine Accessory packages, enhancing the car’s style, performance, and comfort. Available across all grades at Toyota dealerships, customers can take advantage of this offer until October 31, 2024.

This special edition comes with a comprehensive Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) package valued at Rs 20,567, which includes 13 exclusive features. Notable enhancements include premium chrome and black body side molding, chrome accents on the back door and ORVMs, and a 3D floormat, premium door visors, and black and silver neck cushions. The Glanza’s look is further elevated by chrome details on the rear bumper, fender, and rear reflector, as well as a welcome door lamp.

Toyota Glanza Festival Edition is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. There’s also an option for a factory-fitted CNG kit, which reduces the power to 76 bhp and offers 98.5 Nm of torque. Customers can select between an automatic transmission (AMT) and a five-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of safety, the Glanza is packed with features, including six airbags, rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control (VSC), and hill hold assist for the AMT model. The Toyota Glanza competes with well-known rivals such as the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the Indian market.

Commenting on the introduction of the festive limited edition of Toyota Glanza, Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Our aim is to bring added excitement to our customers during this festive season with the introduction of the ‘Festival Limited Edition’ of the Toyota Glanza. Glanza has always been appreciated for its blend of dynamic-sporty design, advanced features, and superior performance, and with this limited edition, we are enhancing its appeal even further.