 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Sets Benchmark with 1 Lakh Sales in India
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a choice of three powertrains, including a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine generating 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder |

Toyota India has announced that its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV has surpassed 1 lakh unit sales since its launch in 2022. Developed through the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, the Hyryder shares its platform with the the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Available with petrol and strong hybrid engine options, the SUV is priced between Rs 11.14 lakh and 17.54 lakh (ex-showroom). This milestone highlights the strong market response to Toyota’s hybrid offerings in the mid-size SUV segment.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a well-rounded package of comfort and safety features. It includes a 9-inch infotainment display, a digital driver’s cluster, a head-up display, and a panoramic sunroof, alongside conveniences like ventilated seats, a wireless charger, and reclining rear seats. Safety is prioritized with six airbags, ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist, and stability control, making it a dependable choice for families and daily commuters alike.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder |

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a choice of three powertrains, including a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine generating 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with a CNG variant of the same engine for better fuel economy. Additionally, a strong hybrid option combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering 91 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, catering to buyers seeking enhanced efficiency and eco-friendly performance.

Suzuki and Toyota have recently announced plans to deepen their partnership by venturing into the electric vehicle (EV) segment with their first co-developed EV. Set to be manufactured at Suzuki's Gujarat plant in India, the fully electric vehicle is slated for launch by spring 2025 and promises impressive range and performance tailored for varied driving needs.

The model will feature a four-wheel-drive system, enhancing stability and traction on rough terrains. Built on an EV platform co-created with Daihatsu, the new electric car will aim to deliver both a spacious interior and a reliable battery-powered experience, marking a significant milestone for both automakers in the EV space.

