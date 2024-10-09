New Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB Launched in India: Prices Begin at Rs 78.5 Lakh

Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB |

Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the all-new Long Wheelbase (LWB) E-Class, enhancing its reputation as the preferred executive sedan in India. This sixth generation of the E-Class strengthens the brand’s sedan lineup. The introductory price for the new LWB E 200 starts at Rs 78.5 lakh, with deliveries begin this week. The new LWB E 220d is priced at Rs 81.5 lakhs, with deliveries set to start around Diwali. Additionally, the new LWB E 450 4MATIC is available for Rs 92.5 lakhs, with deliveries scheduled for November. Currently, interested buyers can register their interest through authorized dealerships.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is specially designed for Indian roads, incorporating several adaptations. This model features an enhanced Agility Control Suspension for improved ride comfort on Indian terrains. It has also passed rigorous crash and emission tests in Europe.

Additionally, the E-Class is the first Mercedes-Benz made in India to include a front centre airbag for better safety. With locally sourced side and quarter glass, the model marks a step forward in local manufacturing. Other highlights include standard Active Brake Assist, and a spare wheel neatly stored under the boot floor.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB features the latest MBUX Superscreen, which offers personalized digital interactions and comes with AI capabilities for easier use. The car includes a unique selfie camera for video calls and a top-of-the-line Burmester 4D Surround Sound System with 17-speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Safety is enhanced with eight airbags, including a center airbag for added protection, along with a PRE-SAFE safety system. With a spacious interior and a long wheelbase of 3,094 mm, the E-Class prioritizes comfort and luxury for all passengers.

The highlight of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the powerful E 450, which features a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine delivering 381 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims that this model can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 4.5 seconds. In addition to the E 450, the E-Class also offers two four-cylinder engine options: a 204 bhp turbo-petrol in the E 200 and a 197 bhp diesel in the E 220d.

All engines come with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which provides an extra boost of 23 hp and 205 Nm, and are paired with a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Notably, only the E 450 is equipped with Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive system for improved traction and performance.

In another news, Mercedes-Benz continues to hold its position as India’s most desirable luxury car brand, achieving record-breaking sales in 2024. The company reported its highest-ever Q3 sales with 5,117 units sold between July and September, marking a 21% growth compared to Q3 2023. Year-to-date sales from January to September also hit a new peak at 14,379 units, reflecting a 13% increase from the same period last year. This impressive performance is backed by an attractive product range, with six new models launched in Q3 alone. Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz has two more launches planned for Q4, rounding out 2024 with a total of 14 new introductions.

In addition to this, the brand’s electric vehicle (EV) segment is seeing rapid growth. Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) surged by 84% in the first nine months of the year, with BEVs now representing nearly 6% of Mercedes-Benz’s total sales. The company currently offers six BEVs, making it the leading luxury brand for EV sales in India so far in 2024.