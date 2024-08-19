The Epitome Of Luxury: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 19, 2024
The SL 680 Monogram Series offers two curated design options at launch: Red Ambience and White Ambience.
It includes a noise-optimised exhaust system, extensive insulation, comfort-oriented suspension.
The cabin boasts crystal white MANUFAKTUR Exclusive nappa leather, silver chrome trim, and a floral seat design.
The car has a combined fuel consumption of 13.7 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 312 g/km.
It features a 4-litre biturbo engine with 576 bhp and a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission,
The SL 680 has distinctive design elements like a chrome front skirt, high-quality rose gold accents in the headlights, and 21-inch forged wheels.
It also features chrome rear trim and signature taillights.
