The Epitome Of Luxury: Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 19, 2024

The SL 680 Monogram Series offers two curated design options at launch: Red Ambience and White Ambience.

It includes a noise-optimised exhaust system, extensive insulation, comfort-oriented suspension.

The cabin boasts crystal white MANUFAKTUR Exclusive nappa leather, silver chrome trim, and a floral seat design.

The car has a combined fuel consumption of 13.7 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions of 312 g/km.

It features a 4-litre biturbo engine with 576 bhp and a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission,

The SL 680 has distinctive design elements like a chrome front skirt, high-quality rose gold accents in the headlights, and 21-inch forged wheels.

It also features chrome rear trim and signature taillights.

Thanks For Reading!

Feel Like A Pilot: Lamborghini Temerario
Find out More