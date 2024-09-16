Mercedes-Benz Debuts EQS SUV 580 4MATIC: India's Second 'Made in India' BEV at Rs 1.41 Crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC |

Mercedes-Benz India has launched its latest electric vehicle, the EQS SUV, shortly after the debut of the EQS Maybach. With a starting price of ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom), this new model brings luxury and advanced electric technology to the Indian market, further strengthening the brand's electric vehicle presence in the country.

With the launch of the EQS SUV 580 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz now offers six electric vehicles in its lineup, including the EQA, EQB, EQE SUV, EQS sedan, and the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680. India has become the first market outside the United States to locally produce the EQS SUV 580 4MATIC. This electric luxury SUV is Mercedes-Benz’s second EV to be manufactured at its advanced production facility in Chakan, Pune.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC delivers an impressive 536 bhp of power, along with 858 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. It also boasts an ARAI-certified range of 809 km, making it the longest-range electric SUV in India. Equipped with a large 122 kWh battery, the EQS SUV 580 4MATIC features permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) on both the front and rear axles, ensuring consistent high power, seamless acceleration, and extended driving range without power loss. The EQS SUV 580 4MATIC can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes when using a 200kW fast charging station.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC comes packed with advanced technology and premium features. It combines powerful electric motors with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, and has an OFFROAD mode for easy handling on light terrain. Inside, the standout feature is the MBUX Hyperscreen, offering three displays, including a large 17.7-inch central OLED screen. The Burmester 3D surround sound system, enhanced by Dolby Atmos, creates a 360-degree audio experience.

The SUV also includes smart tech like MBUX Interior Assist, which reacts to natural gestures, and advanced Digital Light headlights with over a million pixels per light. Rear axle steering improves maneuverability, and the vehicle is backed by a 10-year/unlimited kilometer battery warranty, providing peace of mind. With a high residual value of 60% after three years, the EQS SUV is both a high-tech and reliable option for luxury EV buyers.