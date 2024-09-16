 Mercedes-Benz Debuts EQS SUV 580 4MATIC: India's Second 'Made in India' BEV at Rs 1.41 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMercedes-Benz Debuts EQS SUV 580 4MATIC: India's Second 'Made in India' BEV at Rs 1.41 Crore

Mercedes-Benz Debuts EQS SUV 580 4MATIC: India's Second 'Made in India' BEV at Rs 1.41 Crore

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC delivers an impressive 536 bhp of power, along with 858 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC |

Mercedes-Benz India has launched its latest electric vehicle, the EQS SUV, shortly after the debut of the EQS Maybach. With a starting price of ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom), this new model brings luxury and advanced electric technology to the Indian market, further strengthening the brand's electric vehicle presence in the country.

Read Also
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched in India: Specs, Price, and Features
article-image
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC |

With the launch of the EQS SUV 580 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz now offers six electric vehicles in its lineup, including the EQA, EQB, EQE SUV, EQS sedan, and the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680. India has become the first market outside the United States to locally produce the EQS SUV 580 4MATIC. This electric luxury SUV is Mercedes-Benz’s second EV to be manufactured at its advanced production facility in Chakan, Pune.

Read Also
Shekhar Suman Buys Swanky New Mercedes Worth ₹1.5 Crore (PHOTOS)
article-image
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC |

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC delivers an impressive 536 bhp of power, along with 858 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. It also boasts an ARAI-certified range of 809 km, making it the longest-range electric SUV in India. Equipped with a large 122 kWh battery, the EQS SUV 580 4MATIC features permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM) on both the front and rear axles, ensuring consistent high power, seamless acceleration, and extended driving range without power loss. The EQS SUV 580 4MATIC can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 31 minutes when using a 200kW fast charging station.

Read Also
Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line
article-image
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC |

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC comes packed with advanced technology and premium features. It combines powerful electric motors with 4MATIC all-wheel drive, and has an OFFROAD mode for easy handling on light terrain. Inside, the standout feature is the MBUX Hyperscreen, offering three displays, including a large 17.7-inch central OLED screen. The Burmester 3D surround sound system, enhanced by Dolby Atmos, creates a 360-degree audio experience.

FPJ Shorts
Andhra Pradesh: 14 Injured In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Ambedkar Konaseema; Visuals Surface
Andhra Pradesh: 14 Injured In Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Ambedkar Konaseema; Visuals Surface
Video: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Performs Aarti With Family
Video: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Performs Aarti With Family
Ganesh Utsav 2024: Mira Road Cha Maharaja Mandal Conducts Women’s Safety & Cyber Crime Awareness Camps
Ganesh Utsav 2024: Mira Road Cha Maharaja Mandal Conducts Women’s Safety & Cyber Crime Awareness Camps
XAT 2025 Mock Test To Be Held On September 25 For MBA, PGDM Programmes, Know Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
XAT 2025 Mock Test To Be Held On September 25 For MBA, PGDM Programmes, Know Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
Read Also
Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe and CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line
article-image
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC |

The SUV also includes smart tech like MBUX Interior Assist, which reacts to natural gestures, and advanced Digital Light headlights with over a million pixels per light. Rear axle steering improves maneuverability, and the vehicle is backed by a 10-year/unlimited kilometer battery warranty, providing peace of mind. With a high residual value of 60% after three years, the EQS SUV is both a high-tech and reliable option for luxury EV buyers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A Gamer's Friend: The Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

A Gamer's Friend: The Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Mercedes-Benz Debuts EQS SUV 580 4MATIC: India's Second 'Made in India' BEV at Rs 1.41 Crore

Mercedes-Benz Debuts EQS SUV 580 4MATIC: India's Second 'Made in India' BEV at Rs 1.41 Crore

Yamaha Launches 2024 MotoGP Editions of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0

Yamaha Launches 2024 MotoGP Editions of R15M and MT-15 Version 2.0

BSE Welcomes Kross Ltd With Muted Debut: ₹500 Crore Public Offer Rings Opening Bell With No Profit...

BSE Welcomes Kross Ltd With Muted Debut: ₹500 Crore Public Offer Rings Opening Bell With No Profit...

'Will Publish Names Of Those Received Bribes': SC Advocate Sanjay Hegde Tweets Fake Press Release Of...

'Will Publish Names Of Those Received Bribes': SC Advocate Sanjay Hegde Tweets Fake Press Release Of...