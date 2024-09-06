 Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched in India: Specs, Price, and Features
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 is equipped with a powerful 122kWh battery and dual motors, providing 4x4 capability.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 |

Mercedes-Benz has elevated the luxury car market in India with the launch of its first fully electric Maybach, the EQS 680 SUV. This new model blends advanced electric mobility with the high-end craftsmanship that Maybach is known for, making it a standout in the premium SUV segment. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is priced from Rs. 2.25 crore onwards (ex-showroom, all India).

article-image
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 |

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV makes a bold impression with its distinctive two-tone color scheme. The top half is available in darker shades like black or blue, while the lower half offers options like Selenite Gray, Silver, Kalahari Gold, and Velvet Brown.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 |

The front features the signature 3-pointed star, Maybach branding, and vertical grille slats, along with air intakes showcasing Maybach’s signature design. Its headlights are equipped with an advanced HD system that automatically adjusts using data from cameras, sensors, and navigation. Sleek door handles, 21-inch optional wheels, and the Maybach emblem on the D-pillars add elegance to the side profile. At the rear, the SUV includes LED lights with a 3D design, a chrome roof spoiler, and a Maybach-exclusive rear apron.

article-image
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 |

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 is equipped with a powerful 122kWh battery and dual motors, providing 4x4 capability. It delivers 649bhp and 950Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.4 seconds, quicker than the EQS 580. With a top speed of 210km/h, this electric SUV also offers advanced features like rear-wheel steering, which adjusts based on speed, and an adaptive suspension system. Additionally, the vehicle supports 200kW fast charging, enabling it to cover 300 kilometers in just 20 minutes of charging.

article-image
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 |

The rear passengers in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 enjoy top-tier comfort, thanks to two 11.6-inch displays and the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment system. A rear tablet allows for easy control of various functions, while gesture-based commands are enabled through the MBUX Interior Assist. The cabin is lined with luxurious Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather, with the option for even more premium MANUFAKTUR leather. Natural wood trims and elegant design touches, along with the Maybach emblem placed throughout the interior, further enhance the vehicle's sophisticated feel.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 |

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 stands out by offering front airbag protection for rear passengers, a feature rarely seen in cars. It also comes loaded with luxurious features, including a 790-watt Burmester premium sound system, a large panoramic sunroof, electric window blinds, and customizable ambient lighting. Rear passengers enjoy their own infotainment screens, while the vehicle also includes advanced technology like a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and augmented reality navigation. Additional comforts include four-zone climate control, seats with hot and cold massage options, and 440 litres of boot space. The car also boasts level 2 ADAS for enhanced safety.

