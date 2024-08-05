A Luxe Electric Coupe: Mercedes-Benz Unveils Virgil Abloh's Project Maybach

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 05, 2024
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Project Maybach, an electric concept car designed by the late Virgil Abloh and Gorden Wagener, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.
The Project Maybach was first introduced at Miami Art Week on December 1, 2021.
The cabin is designed like a modular hotel room with first-class flatbed seats, natural leather, and compartments with reading lights.
The Project Maybach is a 2-seater, battery-electric off-road coupé with a unique blend of Gran Turismo proportions
It features a sandy exterior color, a futuristic chrome grille, a large roof rack, and a glass panel.
Its seats can be packed up like suitcases and used in a high-end tent.
It includes solar cells hidden under the transparent hood to extend the car's range.
