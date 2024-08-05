Unleashed Potential: Acura Integra 2024

By: G R Mukesh | August 05, 2024
The Integra with turbocharger is designed for serious drivers. Powered by a 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine producing 200 HP
The sporty liftback design provides versatility for any active lifestyle, while the frameless Diamond Pentagon Grille.
The Integra's bold and sporty wheel designs enhance its remarkable and unique appearance. Acura Genuine
Short gear ratios and a light flywheel keep the engine in the ideal power band, allowing for precise downshifting with Rev-Match Control.
Elevated interior details found in the Integra include heated front seats with 12-way power adjustment and memory function, an ambient lighting system that is available, and a steering wheel covered in leather.
The wide opening created by the liftback design makes it simple to reach the rear seats, which split 60/40 and fold flat.
