Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe and CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz has introduced two new models to the Indian market: the CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet, priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom), and the AMG GLC 43 Coupe, priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom). The AMG GLC 43 Coupe enhances the brand’s performance SUV lineup, while the CLE 300 Cabriolet embodies the classic elegance of Mercedes-Benz convertibles. Both models aim to offer Indian customers highly appealing and emotive driving experience.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is equipped with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine, producing 421bhp and 500Nm of torque, making it the most powerful in its class. It features technology derived from Formula 1, including an electric exhaust gas turbocharger that minimizes turbo lag. Key performance features include AMG Ride Control suspension with adjustable damping, rear axle steering, and the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, which includes an AMG Performance steering wheel and dynamic engine mounts.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe |

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe boasts a dynamic design and high-end Burmester 3D surround sound system with 15 speakers and 710W of power. It features the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific displays and functions. It includes a high-resolution, full-color Head-up Display offering various AMG display modes and AMG Track Pace, which turns the vehicle into a virtual race engineer. The system features a 12.3-inch driver display and an 11.9-inch portrait center display, along with exclusive AMG graphics.

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet |

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line

The Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cyliner engine with a 48v mild-hybrid system, it delivers 258bhp with an overboost function. This car comes well equipped with features like AIRCAR, AIRSCARF, an acoustic fabric soft-top, Burmester 3D surround sound, and advanced system like Energizing Air Control with a PM 2.5 filter.

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet |

The interior offers a unique wrap-around experience with dynamic ambient lighting, chrome trim, and leather upholstery. It is also the first Mercedes-Benz Cabriolet to feature a separate head airbag for rear passengers as standard. Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line will be launched exclusively online, promoting the brand’s shift toward online retail.

Mercedes-Benz Dealership Inauguration |

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated one of its largest luxury facilities in Pune, covering 8,000 square feet, in partnership with its long-standing dealer, BU Bhandari, marking 15 years of collaboration. As part of its ongoing commitment to elevating customer experience, Mercedes-Benz plans to upgrade 25 facilities to international standards in 2024. Additionally, the brand is set to launch the exclusive EQS Maybach SUV in India on September 5, 2024.