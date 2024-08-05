Mercedes-Benz India Unveils Exclusive Electric Concept Car ‘Project MAYBACH Virgil Abloh'

Project MAYBACH Virgil Abloh |

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its groundbreaking electric concept car, the Project Maybach Virgil Abloh, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai. This unique show car, a collaboration between the late Virgil Abloh and Gorden Wagener, represents a bold vision for the future of electric travel.

The Project Maybach Virgil Abloh will be display at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre until October 2024. This concept car showcases the bold vision and innovative design of the Virgil Abloh. It marks the fourth concept car Mercedes-Benz has exhibited in India, following the Vision Maybach 6, the Concept EQG, and the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo.

The Project Maybach concept car, showcased in a distinctive sandy monotone exterior and equipped with a roll bar, blends high-stakes adventure with luxury. Inside, the cabin is designed as a modular space resembling a high-end hotel room, featuring seats that convert into a first-class flatbed. The jacquard houndstooth-finish headrests can be used as blankets, and smartly designed compartments include reading lights. The seats are removable, suitcase style, and can be used in a premium tent.

Measuring 6 meters in length with a 2-seat configuration, the Project MAYBACH combines Grand Tourer proportions with rugged off-road tyres, allowing it to tackle various terrains while retaining the Maybach’s refined elegance. The car’s futuristic touch extends to its headlights, protruding taillights, and a reimagined Mercedes-Maybach grille, all showcased behind a large glass panel.

Project MAYBACH was originally unveiled during Miami Art Week on December 1, 2021, marking the second collaboration between Gorden Wagener and Virgil Abloh. This extraordinary vehicle merges cutting-edge design with a fresh approach to luxury, highlighting exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Inspired by the concept of exploring the great outdoors, the car includes innovative features like a dashboard compass, seamlessly blending adventure with high-end functionality.

Project MAYBACH represents a seamless blend of advanced off-road capabilities and the distinctive Maybach luxury identity, setting a new standard for high-end vehicles. This concept car not only showcases the future of luxury but also draws on the brand’s rich heritage, echoing innovations from a century ago. The design of Project MAYBACH has also inspired a limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, which was launched in 2022, further extending its influence in the luxury automotive world.