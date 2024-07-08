Mercedes-Benz EQB Facelift Launches in India Starting at Rs 70.90 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB |

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the updated versions of its EQB and EQA SUVs in the Indian market. The EQB facelift, which was first unveiled globally in August 2023, comes with a starting price of Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Mercedes-Benz EQB offers two variants: the seven-seater ECB 250+ priced at Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and the five-seater EQB 350 4MATIC available at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants feature minor cosmetic updates and mechanical enhancements, ensuring more refined and efficient driving experience.

Read Also Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Hits Indian Market at Rs 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB |

The front of the EQB now sports a black panel grille adorned with Mercedes’ signature star pattern, matching the look of their latest electric vehicle like the EQA. The bumpers have been slightly revised, and the full-width LED tail lamps now feature a new horizontal pattern.

Inside, EQB continues the star-patterned theme on the dashboard and door trims, which are backlit to echo the design seen in the S-Class and EQS. The interior also boasts a new touch-capacitive three-spoke steering wheel and an option-pore wood trim.

Mercedes-Benz EQB |

Visually, the EQB has a refreshed front end and new alloy wheels. The sportier EQB 350 comes with the AMG line trim, 19-inch alloy wheels, and other AMG-specific design elements, making it stand out as the more dynamic variant of the two.

Mercedes-Benz EQB |

In terms of power, the Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 is equipped with a dual motor setup that produces 284bhp and 520Nm of torque. The EQB 250+ has a single motor setup, delivering 185 bhp and 385Nm of torque. Both variants come with a 70.5 kWh battery. The EQB 250+ offers a range of up to 535 km, while the EQB 350 provides a range of up to 447 km, both based on WLTP cycle.