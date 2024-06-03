Mercedes-Benz Unveils C 300 at Rs 69 Lakh, Overhauls 2024 C200, C220d, and GLC

Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG |

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new C 300 AMG Line in India, now the premium choice in the C-Class series with a price tag of Rs 69 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside this launch, the brand introduces fresh features to both the C-Class lineup and the GLC SUV. This move is prompted by a notable trend in the luxury sedan market, where demand has shifted from diesel to petrol models.

According to Santosh Iyer, CEO and MD of Mercedes-Benz India, nearly 70% of sedan sales now consist of petrol variants, influencing the company’s strategic decisions. “The top-end C 300 AMG Line offers the right combination of peak performance and luxury features, and its introduction indicates a market shift towards higher-spec petrol powertrain. The multiple enhancements in comfort, technology and safety will enhance the appeal of the C-Class and GLC”, he added.

Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG comes with a powerful 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine producing 258bhp and 400Nm of torque. Adding to its performance, it features an integrated starter generator (ISG) that delivers an extra 22bhp and 205Nm of torque, with an over boost function providing an additional 27bhp for around 30 seconds when needed. Paired with 9-speed automatic gearbox, the car accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just six seconds, boasting a top speed of 250 kilometres per hour.

Mercedes-Benz has amped up its C-Class series with the introduction of the C 300, boasting the sporty AMG line package. This upgrade includes eye-catching front and rear bumpers and unique interior accents. The ‘Night Package’ adds a touch of sophistication with its sleek black design inside the cabin. Plus, top-notch features including Burmester 3D surround sound system, digital lights, AR navigation, blind-spot assist, and the convenient keyless-go comfort package.

Updates have also been extended to the rest of the C-Class lineup, covering models like the C 200 and C 200d. Among the new features are ventilated and heated front seats, a 360-degree camera, six fast-charging Type-C ports, and adaptive high beam assist. Meanwhile, Mercedes’s popular GLC SUV in India has also received enhancements. Now equipped with heated and ventilated front seats, along with new side rear airbags.